New bags for old

Samsonite is holding a luggage trade-in campaign

WOULDN’T you like to get a new suitcase at 35% off and help the environment at the same time?

American luggage company Samsonite unveiled its Luggage Trade-in campaign in the Philippines during a press conference in BGC on April 25. One can pop into stores Samsonite suitcases are sold (the list is below) with any old piece of luggage of any brand or size, and get 35% off the Niar and Oc2Lite models.

The Niar has features such as double wheels, integrated carry handles, a dual-tube trolley puller, compression straps, a TSA combination lock, and an expander, and is available in graphite and silver. The Oc2Lite is a bit more exciting with deep red, navy blue, and jade gold colors.

The bags that are traded in will be sent to Envirotech, a Davao-based recycling company, which will process the suitcases to be made into desks which will then be forwarded to selected schools. Furthermore, with every trade-in purchase, Samsonite will donate ₱100 to WWF-Philippines. Michael Corpuz, Country Head for Samsonite Philippines told BusinessWorld, “Our shift is more towards giving back, and what [gives back] more than in education,” he said. He points out that the campaign started in Asia a few years ago, but is only being launched in the Philippines now for the first time.

The luggage industry straddles two fields: fashion and travel, and both are huge contributors to pollution. Mr. Corpuz told BusinessWorld about initiatives Samsonite is taking towards sustainability. He talked about Recyclex, a fabric made from recycled water bottles. This material is used in some suitcase linings and also in backpacks.

“Considering the size of Samsonite, it’s considerable,” he said when asked about the waste generated by discarded luggage. But he says that the sustainability efforts of Samsonite are able to offset that. “What we do now is the same program that we do now, that it doesn’t end up in landfills but rather, put to good use.” He said that the company plans to become carbon-neutral by 2025. “We’re on track with that.”

The Luggage Trade-in offer runs until May 31. Participating stores include Samsonite stores in Greenbelt 5, Glorietta 3, Central Square Mall, Podium, Shangri-La Plaza, Trinoma, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Southmall, Robinsons Magnolia, Paseo de Sta Rosa, Outlets at Lipa, and SM Clark; and department stores such as SM Makati, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM Aura, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Cebu, Robinsons Ermita, and Landmark Trinoma. — Joseph L. Garcia