The Miracle at Calle de San Miguel, 1854

By Joan Orendain

THE FIRE was so fierce that the firemen had to detour to reach the conflagration at Calle San Miguel.

By the time they arrived at the scene however, the fire had already extinguished itself after having devoured everything in its path.

Totally surrounded by burned homes and structures, standing alone and unscathed was the humble bamboo and nipa capillita (a small chapel) of Our Lady of the Rosary. Its surrounding grass remained fresh and green.

To ascertain that the event had been a miracle as San Miguel’s parishioners claimed, the Archbishop of Manila, Francisco G. Ortiz, ordered an investigation led by the Reverend Parish Priest Domingo Azorin, “so that it may be consigned to the truth by the competent authority to prevent being distorted with arbitrary and false traditions,” he said.

Witnesses claimed that the vigorous fire, and strong winds blowing in the fire in its direction nevertheless died down just before reaching the capillita.

Among the witnesses, a principales (noble) of the barrio, Don Bonifacio Jose de Vera, noted how “As one of the neighbors of the community in which the hermitage situates, I saw and witnessed the horrible fire, my house being one of those that were burned, and became more astounded when, as the fire started to come near the ermita (hermitage), the fire suddenly was extinguished, leaving the ermita without any damage; and what is more surprising, is that grass that surrounded the ermita did not lose its freshness, evoking everyone’s admiration; and no one could say that the ermita could be delivered from the fire’s fury without neither firemen, nor by any human help.”

“I was astounded to learn that this chapel of nipa was spared by the fire, because the wind went on her with great force with no aid of water pumps that would help to save it, in spite of the fact that the passages on either side of San Miguel and Quiapo were impossible to penetrate, and that the truth is, rarely has the area been as distressed as much as in the moments of the fire that day,” a Spanish peninsular* and businessman, Don Antonio de Ayala, said. His impassioned testimony, a testament to faith, like the rest of the witnesses’ accounts, concluded that “I believed that only God, who can do everything, would save the camarin (shrine).”

A Spanish mestiza, Doña Isabel Frias, said that “My house, which was burned, was eight yards from the side of the ermita or visita (shrine) of Our Lady of the Rosary, and (I) saw that the flames from my house and the other houses beside the ermita were about to fall on the roof of the chapel, and some sparks of fire also died by the strong wind and indeed it is admirable to see that the ermita was saved from the fire, even if there had not been any help, for when the firemen approached the place, the fire was already extinguished. That from the day after the fire, perhaps because the news of this even had already spread, there was this sudden rush of people who gave alms and others, candles, plucking some grass in the vicinity of the visita for the medicine.”

“I rushed to the site of the conflagration in order to assist the people as much as possible, and in fact, I was surprised to see the ermita, and that there was no other help from other people, and that only a few that dealt with much work at that moment; that when the firemen arrived, the fire was almost out; that the houses nearest to the ermita to the east and to the north were all consumed by the fire; that when the fire was out, many people came from all over and were astonished by what had happened, and everyone said that it was a miracle,” the erstwhile gobernadorcillo (municipal judge or governor), Don Fruto Sanchez, testified, not having witnessed the fire himself.

Assistant to the European English Engineers, Don Juan de Martin y Arevalo, described how “It was a true miracle that the aforementioned ermita was saved from the fury of the flames. On the occasion of the conflagration of the house adjacent to the hamlet by the east, the direction from where the fresh wind came, the houses at the back of the ermita were also burned; that due to the intensity of the fire, it crossed the adjacent stone house of Mr. Tomas Fuentes, and it was impossible for him to go to the Quintana Bridge with the firemen that the declarant had in his charge, by which they had to go with the firemen to San Sebastian Causeway toward Malacañan, and from there to the town of San Miguel, and when they arrived, they saw that the ermita was intact and the fire had died down.”

The morning after the fire, the second lieutenant of San Miguel, Don Sinforoso Victorino, said that as he approached the site, “(I) saw with awe that the ermita had been spared, and also saw a great number of people gathered to witness the fire’s aftermath.”

Don Pedro de Alcantara testified that “I indeed saw with admiration that the ermita had not been burned, when the fire was almost upon its roof, having all the houses that were on both sides of the ermita razed to the ground, a strong wind that came from the east whipped around that chapel, and most puzzling here, is that the fire extinguished itself without the help of any person or any firemen that, at that moment, had not yet arrived at that place. When the firemen arrived, the fire was almost over; so much so that the day after the fire there was a gathering of people around the said ermita, which caused so much joy, and this lasted for more than a week, and all were amazed at the hermitage or chapel, and the admiration of those who were there was so great that some offered candles to the Mother of God, and others, alms and some pulled the grass that surrounds the hermitage and said that it could be used for medicine.”

On the parish priest’s submission of his findings, the Archbishop ordered the original document kept in the Archbishop’s Archives in the parish. The University of Santo Tomas Archives also keeps a document of the event.

Deeply impressed by what had been regarded as miraculous intercession, the Spanish Governor-General Manual Pavia y Lacy ordered the chapel’s reconstruction to stone, replacing the nipa visita.

A map from 1898 marks the street as Calle del Rosario. In later years, it was renamed Echague.

In the late 1940s, fearing that the stone chapel could disintegrate, Doña Florencia G. Barretto, the owner of the visita built amid her vast lumberyard, rebuilt the chapel in concrete. Her granddaughter, Carmencita Legarda Cu Unjieng, is the capillita’s custodian.

A story handed down from long ago tells of a Spanish high government official who sat in a tub of warm water to relieve stomach troubles, as his physician had advised. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a lovely lady carrying an infant appeared. What he needed, she said, was grass growing around a particular nipa hut which, when boiled and drank, would help him recover. With that, the lady disappeared.

The official rushed to ask whether the guard had seen a lady come through the gate, but the guard said he had not. The official then sent for the grass, followed the mysterious lady’s instructions, and recovered. He himself then went to the visita, the nipa hut, where he found the same lovely lady and child at the altar. It was Our Lady of the Rosary.

Our Lady of the Rosary’s nine-day feast is celebrated from April 15 to April 23. This year, the Novena and Mass to Our Lady of the Rosary will be held on April 15 and 17 up to 22 (Saturdays and weekdays) at 6 p.m., and April 16 and 23 (Sundays) at 8 a.m.

April 16 is the Anniversary of the Miracle of the Fire.

To get to the capillita, traveling north on Ayala Bridge, turn left at its foot which is Carlos Palanca St. (formerly Calle del Rosario, then Echague). The white concrete chapel is 200 meters away on the right-hand side.

* A Spaniard born in the Iberian peninsula. This was to differentiate from Spaniards born in the Philippine colony who were referred to as insulares.