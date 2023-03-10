Stuff to Do (03/10/23)

1 of 4

Leonor Will Never Die at Cinematheque Centers

MARTIKA Ramirez Escobar’s film Leonor Will Never Die (Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago) returns to the big screen at Cinematheque Centers nationwide. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Innovative Spirit will be screening on March 11, 1 p.m., and March 16, 6:30 p.m. Admission is P150. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/ReserveASeatCCM. For the full screening schedule, visit https://bit.ly/CinemathequeCentreManila. Those who prefer to watch their films at home can catch Leonor Will Never Die on Netflix starting on March 17. The film revolves around a retired action film writer and director, Leonor Reyes, who enters the world of her unfinished screenplay after an accident where a TV lands on her head. The film stars Sheila Francisco as Leonor.

National Bookstore mounts major book sale

GET 10 books for P100 at National Bookstore’s big sale at its outlet store branch in Cubao, Quezon City from March 10 to 15. According to the sale mechanics, the promo has three categories: If the total price of the 10 books is above P100, the customer will only be charged P100 at the counter. However, if the total price is P100 and below, then the actual retail price for each book will be charged. There is no limit on the number of books customers can buy. But if the customer wants to add more titles to their set of 10, they will be charged the actual retail price of each excess book. On sale will be children’s books, fiction and non-fiction work, local titles, and Wattpad books. Boxed sets are not included in the promo. The promo applies only to the outlet store in Cubao.

Musiko at Newport World Resorts

THE ROCKER tandem of Mayonnaise and 6cyclemind headline the fourth back-to-back show of the Musiko concert series slated for March 10, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) at Pasay City’s Newport World Resorts. Mayonnaise is behind smash hits such as “Jopay,” “Bakit Part 2,” and “Tayo Na Lang Dalawa.” Meanwhile, 6cyclemind came up the scene with “Sige,” “Biglaan,” “Sandalan,” and “Magsasaya” which remains a staple OPM jams. From OPM legends, the music turns to reggae when one of the genre’s most celebrated artists, Quino from Big Mountain band, alongside the Selah Dub Warriors, returns to the NPAT stage on March 17. The vocalist and songwriter is the distinct voice behind the hit song “Baby, I Love Your Way.” om the country’s spectacular acts and international music stars at Newport World Resorts. Tickets are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

FEU Theater Guild presents 10 short plays

THE FEU Theater Guild (FTG) celebrates its 89th founding anniversary after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic through its major production, Halu Halo. Directed by PETA’s Dudz Teraña, Halu Halo contains 10 short plays that are divided into two sets and shown every Friday and Saturday. Set A, presented every Friday, is comprised of Arte Ka, adapted from the writing of R. Orloff and discusses the elements of writing in the entertainment industry; Recess, written by Teraña, about familial issues; Walong Letra, adapted from J. Johnston’s play explores the relationship of a couple with a dent in their union; Nang Mag-Suicide ang Langgam by Teraña, plays around with the social issues behind working in fast food retail; and, 6.5 – 7, derived from C. Reeve, about a badly-timed elevator malfunction and a frantic woman’s contriving of her unfortunate situation. Set B, presented every Saturday, is composed of: Bakit Laging Buntis ang Cashier ng Mercury?, an adaptation of A. Weiss’ work, it delves into the mental state of an individual and their pursuit of sanity; Sabay Tayong Mag-Grab, inspired by C. Pospisil, attempts to portray the trials of Filipinos in the field of mental health; Thank You Ha, talks about relationships; Comfort Room, adapted from A. Woo, revolves around a man on his different dates; Dating Apps, adapted from T.S. Wilson’s play, tackles the range of possibilities in meeting people through different dating apps. The Set A playdates are March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 14, 21, and 28, and the Set B shows are on March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 22, and 29, at 6 p.m., at the FEU Center for the Arts Studio, Engineering Bldg., FEU Manila, Nicanor Reyes St., Sampaloc, Manila. Tickets are P200 for the FEU community including alumni, and P300 for non-FEU community.