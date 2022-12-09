Who did we listen to in 2022? Spotify knows

WHO did we listen to in 2022? According to music streaming service Spotify, the world enjoyed the music of Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Drake, while Filipinos opted for local sounds.

Spotify recently unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — announcing the top artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts that were favored by more than 456 million listeners around the world. Spotify users can also find their personalized Wrapped experience, with features that note the soundtrack of their year.

Globally, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and Drake topped the Wrapped lists across most-streamed album, track, and artist. For the third year in a row, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny took the number one spot for most-streamed artist globally, with more than 18.5 billion streams this year.

Closer to home, Filipinos went local.

Outranking global hits, NOBITA’s “Ikaw Lang” was the most streamed track in the Philippines, followed by Arthur Nery’s “Pagsamo” (#2), Adie’s “Paraluman” (#3), Zack Tabudlo’s “Pano” (#4) and Arthur Nery’s “Isa lang” (#5). Pinoy love songs even beat out Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby” (#6) and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost”(#11).

Filipinos took five out of the top 10 spots in this year’s Top Artists, and breaking through the list is Zack Tabudlo, who secured the #3 spot and emerged as this year’s Top Local Artist. Mr. Tabudlo’s cathartic album Episode was also the second most streamed album in the country, while Ben&Ben maintained their fourth place from 2021 and kept a spot in the top list for the fourth consecutive year.

Spotify’s RADAR program, an initiative to support emerging artists, has enabled new local artists and tracks to be added to the daily soundtrack of Filipinos. Emerging artists like P-Pop groups BGYO and BINI were amongst the Top RADAR Philippines Artists, alongside Adie.

Filipino creators also reigned in this year’s Top Podcasts. Intimate sharing of life stories and advice are a hit among Filipinos with Barangay Love Stories, Spotify Exclusive skypodcast, Dear MOR: The Podcast, and Spotify Original Hugot Marcelo taking up the top four spots. Comedic conversations also resonated among locals, with Spotify Exclusive Punchline with Alex Calleja taking up the fifth spot.

PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE

Eligible Spotify users can access their personalized 2022 Wrapped experience in their updated Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android).

In addition to learning which were their favorite artists, genres, songs, and podcasts — and the number of minutes they listened to Spotify — there is also “Your Listening Personality,” a new feature that looks into the listener’s music taste based on their 2022 listening trends, with 16 different Spotify-created Listening Personality types. Additionally, “Audio Day” is an interactive story that gives users a peek into how their music taste evolves throughout the day.

Spotify users can now share their Wrapped cards on Instagram and Facebook, along with custom Wrapped-themed GIFs.

In 2022, Spotify expanded to include messages from more than 40,000 artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Måneskin and more. With “Your Artist Messages,” eligible fans will get a personalized video feed with thank you messages from some of their top artists in 2022, with each video followed by their most listened song from that artist this year.

As a part of the partnership between Spotify and FC Barcelona, fans can also find 2022 Wrapped videos on social from some of their favorite players, including Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas, Pedri, and Ansu Fati.

SPOTIFY 2022 WRAPPED PHILIPPINES TOP LISTS

Philippines’ Top Artists

Taylor Swift

BTS

Zack Tabudlo

Ben&Ben

Justin Bieber

Philippines’ Top Female Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Ariana Grande

3. Moira dela Torre

4. Olivia Rodrigo

5. NIKI

Philippines’ Top Male Artists

1. Zack Tabudlo

2. Justin Bieber

3. Arthur Nery

4. The Weeknd

5. Adie

Philippines’ Top Groups

1. BTS

2. Ben&Ben

3. LANY

4. BLACKPINK

5. TWICE

Philippines’ Top Albums

1. Proof, BTS

2. Episode, Zack Tabudlo

3. Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift

4. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

5. Midnights, Taylor Swift

Philippines’ Top Local Artist

1. Zack Tabudlo

2. Ben&Ben

3. Arthur Nery

4. Moira dela Torre

5. Adie

Philippines’ Top Tracks and Top Local Tracks

1. “Ikaw Lang,” NOBITA

2. “Pagsamo,” Arthur Nery

3. “Paraluman,” Adie

4. “Pano,” Zack Tabudlo

5. “Isa Lang,” Arthur Nery

Philippines’ Top Spotify Playlists

1. Hot Hits Philippines

2. Today’s Top Hits

3. OPM Favorites

4. Tatak Pinoy

5. Kalye Hip Hop

Philippines’ Top Podcasts

1. Barangay Love Stories

2. skypodcast

3. Dear MOR: The Podcast

4. Hugot Marcelo

5. Punchline with Alex Calleja!

Philippines’ Top Podcast Genres

1. Love & Relationships

2. Pop Culture

3. Self-Help

4. Horror & Paranormal

SPOTIFY 2022 WRAPPED GLOBAL TOP LISTS

Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. BTS

Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

2. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

4. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

5. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

2. Harry’s House, Harry Styles

3. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

4. =, Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Call Her Daddy

3. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

4. Caso 63 (All Languages)

5. Crime Junkie