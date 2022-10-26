Arts & Culture (10/26/22)

1 of 6

A PPO family concert at the CCP

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) brings back its Halloween event, Tricks and Musical Treats: A PPO Family Concert, on Oct. 30, 4 p.m., at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Main Theater). Dubbed as “A Tuneful Fiesta at Filharmonia,” this year’s family concert features 10-year-old pianist Ella Gabrielle Gaw and seven-year-old marimba player Gioia Francesco M. De la Cruz, who will perform with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera. The show will be hosted by theater actress-director Liesl Batucan-del Rosario. After two online editions in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PPO Family Concert continues its tradition to introduce orchestral instruments and develop appreciation for classical music among children in a fun, and creative way. The pre-concert event (at 2 p.m.) includes an instrument “petting zoo,” where children can touch and play selected music instruments. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Filipino-inspired costumes for the Halloween concert. Kids in their best costumes will win prizes. For more information, visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) or follow the CCP official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ambeth Ocampo lectures at the Ayala Museum

THE LECTURE series “History Comes Alive” with historian Ambeth Ocampo returns to the Ayala Museum in Makati. The first lecture is “What You Missed in Araling Panlipunan” on Nov. 12, 3-4 p.m. One can attend onsite (register at https://bit.ly/HCA1112ONSITE,) or online via Zoom (register at https://bit.ly/HCA1112VIRTUAL). On Nov. 19, 3 p.m., Mr. Ocampo will give the lecture “Talking History: How a Historian Works” onsite (register at https://bit.ly/HCA1119ONSITE) and online via Zoom (register at https://bit.ly/HCA1119VIRTUAL). Onsite Lecture Passes come with complimentary museum admission and a discount at the Museum Shop for Mr. Ocampo’s Looking Back series of books. Guests may also join the meet and greet session scheduled after the lecture.

Salcedo Auctions presents Ronald Ventura exhibit

SALCEDO Auctions’ Private View presents Ronald Ventura’s solo show titled “Beast Master,” which opens to the public on Oct. 25. For the show, the artist explored the meaning of, and ideas associated with, beasts of every kind. “Beastmaster” is until Nov. 9, Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the main gallery of Salcedo Auctions (NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Ave., Makati City). The online catalogue is available at salcedoauctons.com. For inquiries, e-mail info@salcedoauctions.com or contact 8823-0956 or 0917-591-2191.

Silverlens opening 2 exhibits

SILVERLENS will be opening two exhibits featuring works by Pow Martinez and Luis Lorenzana on Nov. 3. They will run until Dec. 3. Martinez’ “Clunker” is a collection of recent paintings featuring his now familiar solid-eyed, rubber band-lipped, and ‘80s era mullet-rocking characters. Mr. Martinez describes his current process as “what a nature painter might do in a digital landscape.” Mr. Lorenzana’s exhibit, “Head,” presents abstract works synthesizing his continuing probe into identifying the essence of artistic expression, an endeavor that he had strived for years preceding his artistic career. Silverlens is located at 2263 Don Chino Roces Ave. Extension, Makati. It is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An exhibit on hats

THE METROPOLITAN Museum of Manila presents the exhibit “The Hat of the Matter” on Oct. 26, an examination of hats and headwear as wearable and conceptual art as seen through a Philippine prism. A signifier of status and barometer of style, the hat is never just a hat. Whether worn as protective headgear or elegant accessory, a hat carries on its brim multiple meanings that interweave art and craft, form and function, heritage and fashion, society and sustainability. Presented in partnership with Bench, the exhibit is the Filipino counterpart to the Korean Cultural Center’s “A Land of Hats”. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila is at the G/F MK Tan Centre, 30th St., Bonifacio Global City Taguig City.

Cultural mapping to be discussed in free Zoom seminar

PAMANALIKSIK: Pagmamapa ng mga Piling Likhang-Sining at Pamanang-Bayan, a three-day webinar series on cultural mapping, will be held from Oct. 26 to 28. The online discussion aims to guide participants on the important role of art to preserve Philippine history and tradition. It will present diverse art forms, including devotional practices of the Tagalogs, ancestral houses and heritage sites in San Juan City, and historically significant sculptures and monuments in Quezon City. It will explore how each discipline can be a source of knowledge on Filipino culture. The webinar will be facilitated by Alan Abina Navida from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Design Foundation Department and University of the Philippines Diliman Extension Program. The event will be moderated by researcher and Design Foundation professor Iris De Ocampo. The webinar is free and open to the public and will be conducted via Zoom from Oct. 26 to 28, from 1-2:30 p.m. Interested participants may register through https://bit.ly/Pamanaliksik. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/benildearts.

ARTablado presents Rizal artists

FILIPINO folklore and tradition are such a rich resource of stories and imagery that local artists have turned to it repeatedly for inspiration. In Obra Kadabra, the ongoing exhibit in Robinsons Antipolo’s ARTablado, 22 artists of Sining Rizal resent recent works that blur the realm of reality and imagination. The participating artists, all from the province of Rizal, are Bong Anore, Oiet Aramil, Jhune Bernardo, Marlon Constantino, Rey Punelas, Jovito Andres, Charlie Val, Berny Supsupin, Totong Francisco, Reggie Lim, Ronald Limayo, Jonalyn Montero, Gerry Marasigan, Ding Jovellano, Wiliam Alcantara, Jun Tiongco, Roger Fulgado, Roland delos Santos, Mhar Baes, Bello Pasa Jr., Addie Cukingnan and Naomi Banal. In celebration of Halloween, Sining Rizal artists will likewise be selling hand-painted masks during the exhibition period. The exhibition runs until Oct. 31 at Robinsons Antipolo.

NCCA holds Filipino Values Festival

THE NATIONAL Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in partnership with the Negros Cultural Foundation, Inc., present Bálay Pinoy, the NCCA Filipino values month celebration. The opening day is scheduled on Nov. 6 at the Open-Air Auditorium, Rizal Park and will feature various booths and activities including face painting, live sketching, arts and crafts, T-shirt printing, and film screening of Sine Halaga Film Festival year 1 among others.