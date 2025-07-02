Arts & Culture (07/02/25)

1 of 5

Solidaridad Bookshop up for sale after 59 years

THE iconic Solidaridad Bookshop in Ermita, Manila, founded by the late National Artist for Literature F. Sionil José, has announced that it is now for sale. In an interview with the student publication The Varsitarian, the bookshop’s administrative head Antonio “Tonet” José confirmed that none of the siblings will be able to manage the shop that was started by their father. “We are all getting old,” he said, adding that he is the only one of the siblings still living in the Philippines. Located on Padre Faura St. in Ermita, Manila, the bookshop showcases the works of F. Sionil as well as other renowned Filipino authors. It remains open for now.

Big Bad Wolf Books heads to Robinsons Manila

BIG BAD WOLF Books is unleashing The Madness Sale once again at Robinsons Manila from July 1 to 6, with books priced at P99. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the mall’s Midtown Atrium. Admission is free.

More days added to Dear Evan Hansen run

GMG PRODUCTIONS has announced the final extension of the Manila run of the UK touring production of Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The production will now run from Sept. 4 to Oct. 5 at The Theatre at Solaire in Tambo, Parañaque. Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of Evan, an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging. Featuring music by the duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen has won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Tickets to the new show dates have been released and are now available exclusively through TicketWorld. For updates and announcements, visit www.gmg-productions.com or follow @gmg.productions.

Karina Herrera Orozco mounts first solo exhibit

MANDALA ARTIST Karina Herrera Orozco is showcasing the magic of mandala through her first solo exhibition, Colors of Life, which is ongoing at the Gateway Gallery until July 12. The show is an immersive experience featuring balance and creativity through the fusion of color and symmetry.

Proscenium Theater to open with The Bodyguard

THE first production of the new Proscenium Theater at Rockwell, Makati City, has been revealed. The Bodyguard, produced by 9 Works Theatrical, is based on the 2012 stage musical with a book by Alexander Dinelaris, which in turn was based on the 1992 film The Bodyguard with songs by Whitney Houston. It will be directed by Robbie Guevara, with musical direction by Daniel Bartolome. More details will be revealed soon.

CCP expands its Kaisa sa Sining network

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) recently expanded its Kaisa sa Sining (KSS) network of regional arts centers with the confirmation of four new member organizations for the first half of 2025: the Province of South Cotabato, Capiz State University, Colegio San Agustin Bacolod, and Don Bosco Tarlac. Launched in 2014, the KSS is a network of regional partners composed of educational institutions, local government units, and non-government organizations. To date, the CCP KSS network is comprised of 77 organizations across the country: 28 in Luzon, 21 in the Visayas, and 28 in Mindanao.