LOS ANGELES — Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Squid Game shows.

The store — open until early January — offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from Squid Game and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama Bridgerton.

Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in Stranger Things. — Reuters