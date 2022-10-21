Black Adam

AFTER getting released from 5,000 years of imprisonment, Black Adam uses the powers of the ancient gods which he has to uphold his unique form of justice in the modern world. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. We Live Entertainment’s Scott Menzel wrote on Twitter: “Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo and Swindell are so damn fun to watch.”

MTRCB Rating: PG

Life is Beautiful

THIS KOREAN jukebox musical film follows a couple on a strange quest. Learning that she is terminally ill, Oh Se Yeon asks her husband to help her find her first love from high school, and he reluctantly agrees. Directed by Choi Kook-hee, the film stars Yum Jung-ah, Ryu Seung-ryong, Ong Seong-wu, Yang Hee-kyung, Park Yeong-gyu, Shim Dal-gi.

MTRCB Rating: PG