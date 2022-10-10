Style (10/10/22)

1 of 21

Uniqlo opens 3rd roadside store

JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo continues to expand its presence in the Philippines as it opens the doors to its newest stand-alone store in Nuvali, Santa Rosa, Laguna by the end of the year. This will be its third roadside store in the country, a one-stop shop model offering a more personalized and convenient shopping experience for customers. The store will also be its biggest in Laguna, and would feature a park in partnership with Ayala Nuvali that showcases Uniqlo Sustainability Installations, anchoring on the brand’s advocacy to promote an environment-friendly and sustainable lifestyle. The store will also have inclusive features such as a wheelchair accessible fitting room, as well as PWD-friendly entryways.

Merrell introduces sneaker-clog-hiker hybrid

FOLLOWING Merrell’s sudden popularity in the street fashion scene with the cult-favorite Hydro Moc clogs, the outdoor lifestyle brand debuts a new sneaker-clog-hiker hybrid, the Hydro Runner. Merrell’s latest innovation in performance footwear boasts the performance capabilities of a hiking shoe and the sleek aesthetics of a sneaker. At first glance, one may note some familiar design elements with the Hydro Moc. Unlike the average clog however, the Hydro Runner’s design has trail performance in mind. The perforated EVA shell upper is combined with a high rebound EVA midsole and grippy rubber outsole that provides ample traction and support on mossy or muddy terrain. The breathable sock-like mesh lining ensures a light, secure, and dry fit in and out of the water. Its sneaker-like silhouette makes it perfect for contemporary streetwear looks. Available in both men’s and women’s variants, The Hydro Runner has recently been released in Merrell Stores across the country. Shop the full Hydro Runner collection in Merrell concept stores nationwide and online on the official webstore www.merrell.com.ph.

Francis Libiran in LA Fashion Week 2022

THE FRANCIS Libiran brand headed by the Filipino fashion designer released a collection “inspired by intricate mosaics, sexual passions, and intimacy” at the LA Fashion Week (LAFW) 2022 in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 7. The Francis Libiran brand is notable for incorporating art into its designs with its signature art deco patterns and the use of materials from the Philippines. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is entitled MOSAIC: A Collection of Textiles and Pleasures. The brand has been known for its lines and structures, and in this latest collection, these elements, along with hints of the classic detailing of byzantine art and curves and forms of intimate and passionate acts, are translated into wearable art pieces. “I was enchanted by the intricate mosaics I have encountered just recently while scanning through different art pieces, hence, my desire to express my fascination for everything beautiful and thought-provoking,” Mr. Libiran explained in a statement.

Unilever launches a new virtual hotspot

UNILEVER Philippines introduces the Unilever Skincare Playground, a leveled-up virtual gaming and shopping experience for skincare needs that allows the user to play, learn, earn, and shop at the same time, while having fun. First launched on U-Store, Skincare Playground will now be available virtually on U-COINVille, Unilever Philippines’ very first metaverse environment that provides consumers with adventures and personalized experiences with Unilever brands such as Dove, Rexona, Lifebuoy, POND’s, Axe, Baby Dove, and more. U-COINVille also offers real-life rewards and incentives available through the many activities within the hub. Unilever will also be holding a sale on Lazada and Shopee from Oct. 11 to 14, with discounts and freebies like a personalized tumbler set and more. Visit the Skincare Playground at ucoinville.com.ph.

Adidas launches NMD silhouette

ADIDAS Originals recently launched the newest iteration of the NMD silhouette (first launched in 2015) the NMD_V3. The NMD_V3 features a re-engineered mesh that wraps around the foot, a transparent heel clip, and BOOST cushioning that’s partially encapsulated in a TPU shell. The sneaker also has an upper made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines — and 50% recycled polyester. The NMD_V3 retails for P8,000 and is available in an array of colorways at adidas.com.ph and adidas stores. To launch the NMD_V3, adidas Philippines partnered with singer Denise Julia and rapper Kritiko for an original song and music video, “Create New Paths,” produced by Moophs. The original song contains lyrics penned by the two artists. The music video was premiered in an exclusive launch event on Sept. 30 at Kondwi Bar in Makati.

New shops open at Ayala Center Cebu

AYALA Center Cebu is opening several new stores catering to coffee drinkers, fitness and sports enthusiasts, and families. Spanning 697 square meters, the Nike Rise store is a running track-inspired space dedicated to sports and an active lifestyle. This massive store will offer consumers a range of innovative gear, sporting essentials, and seasonal offerings. Some in-store highlights include expert sessions and bra fitting, where “store athletes” can assist and advise on what gear suits a customer’s activity and form the best. Community events and classes will also be held in-store. Opening soon is the Nespresso café, where people can indulge in luxury coffee and get an immersive coffee experience. The boutique will feature seagrass wall art made by Rolyolikha at iba pa Handicrafts, a social enterprise that creates a sustainable, feasible, and viable livelihood for communities, crafting creations made from sustainable materials and ethical practices. The cafe will also have a window-to-farm feature that gives a virtual view of coffee farms, and a greenery wall. Customers will be able to explore their favorite coffee at Nespresso’s Atelier table, where a coffee specialist can answer all Nespresso coffee-related questions, including specific recommendations for guests. Finally, there is the interactive Museum of Emotions, done in partnership with the Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. (PAEC). This experiential museum allows its guests to appreciate and recognize the different emotional states a human can feel. With over 30 plus colorful and eye-catching art installations, it offers a one-of-a-kind experience with different activities that highlight various emotions. More than eight Instagrammable spots were curated to promote the definition of emotions through art. The Museum of Emotions’ mission is to promote the importance of understanding emotions and therefore create a deeper understanding of themselves and others. For updates and announcements, visit Ayala Center Cebu social media pages on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AyalaMallsCebu and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ayalacentercebu/.

Kohler re-envisions showering

The Statement Showering Collection from the leading kitchen and bath brand from the United States, Kohler, brings a range of unique shapes and an array of sizes to the shower. Innovative sprays elevate the showering experience, and universal compatibility means the system works wherever in the world it is installed. Inspired by iconic furniture and home goods, the collection carries an underlying familiarity while creating striking aesthetics within the space. An oblong showerhead results in more enveloping water coverage for the whole body, and seven immersive sprays offered within the collection include a Deep Massage spray composed of twisting jets that knead sore muscles and a Cloud spray that swathes the body in a warm mist. Other spray options include a Full Coverage Rain, a dense, wide Sweep, and Ribbon Massage that cascades in an angled stream. Additionally, the collection offers an Infinity spray — interlaced water streams create three experience zones in a single spray — the droplets closest to the nozzle rinse, while the middle zone massages, and the farthest stream provides coverage. Many components also make use of the Kohler Katalyst technology, which enhances every droplet with air for a warm, luxurious cloak of water. The global Statement Collection includes a showerhead, four styles of handshowers, four unique rainheads, and two bodysprays, all available in a range of sizes and shapes to best suit the décor and design environment. Finishes include polished chrome, brushed nickel, matte black, and brushed moderne brass (finish options may vary by region). The collection is designed — from thread size to flow rate — to work globally, no matter how different the local codes and standards may be.

New lip balm leaves a unique shade on users’ lips

Nail that “clean girl” or “no makeup makeup” aesthetic by adding Mentholatum LipCare’s LipIce Magic Color to the daily beauty rotation. This product takes that my-lips-but-better look seriously since its final hue depends on the user’s lips alone. LipIce Magic Color is a color-changeable lip balm that glides on clear and then changes to a natural sheer and glossy pink that’s uniquely the user’s. This Mentholatum lip balm is enriched with natural ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, macadamia oil, jojoba oil, and aloe vera oil to keep lips hydrated for up to 10 hours. It’s also infused with Commiphora mukul herb extract to smoothen fine lines and vitamin E to protect lips from harmful elements and make them appear smooth and youthful. There are three variants: Strawberry, Pink Mixberry, and Fragrance Free. Mentholatum LipCare is available at selected Watsons branches nationwide, selected Mercury Drug stores nationwide, and online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee.

Cetaphil launches new line

TO MARK its 75th year of catering to the needs of sensitive skin, dermatologist-recommended skincare brand Cetaphil has introduced innovative brightening products in its Bright Healthy Radiance line, using ingredients approved by dermatologists. Formulated with GentleBright Technology — a combination of sea daffodil and niacinamide that visibly corrects dark spots without irritation boosts brightness, and evens skin tone — the latest line introduces more brightening products to the fold that already uses ingredients such as Advanced Peptide and Vitamin C. The line promises to be the gentlest way to brighten skin in just 14 days. The products are: the new Gentle Renewing Cleanser, a three-in-one brightening cleanser that offers gentle exfoliation using jojoba beads infused with Vitamin E; Perfecting Serum, which reduces dark spots, evens skin tone, improves fine lines, boosts radiance, improves hydration, and illuminates the complexion; the Instant Radiance Mask which improves skin luminosity, skin tone evenness, reduces fine lines and pores, and improves texture. The new Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance is now available in Mercury Drug and Watsons stores, supermarkets nationwide, and the official Cetaphil Philippines stores in Lazada and Shopee.