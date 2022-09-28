Manansala, Ventura paintings fetch P17M each in auction

1 of 2

NATIONAL Artist Vicente Manansala’s Vendors (1978) sold for P17,240,000 — exceeding its pre-sale estimate of P12-14 million — at Salcedo Auctions’ 8th edition of The Well-Appointed Life live and online auction on Sept. 17.

Ronald Ventura’s Beasty Eyes (2021) was also sold at the same price as the Manansala.

The two glass sculptures from Ramon Orlina’s Tower Series each sold for P7,592,000.

Abstractionist Romulo Olazo’s 48 x 48 inch Diaphanous 71719 went for P11,680,000 while his 42 x 84 -inch Diaphanous B-CXIVIII sold at P14,016,000.

Other notable results in the auction include Mauro Malang Santos’ Yellow Vendor which fetched P11,096,000; two 1957 works from National Artist Ang Kiukok’s Bananas series (from the Rufus Phillips collection) sold for a combined total of P9,110,400; National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera’s 12 x 11 ½ inch 1969 Mother and Child went for P3,270,400; and Juan Luna’s 1887 watercolor, Reclining Warrior, sold for P2,102,400.

Meanwhile, an Impy Pilapil sculpture from the Tower Club collection became the most expensive piece by the artist sold at auction at P934,400, from its pre-sale estimate of P380,000.

For information and consignment inquiries, visit salcedoauctions.com. Salcedo Auctions is located at the NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Ave., Makati City.