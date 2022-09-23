Stuff to Do (09/23/22)

1 of 2

Negros Trade Fair returns

THE ASSOCIATION of Negros Producers (ANP) and the provincial government of Negros Occidental bring back the Negros Trade Fair to the Glorietta Activity Center until Sept. 25. The 36th edition of the trade fair showcases a selection of products created with skilled craftsmanship and renowned Negrense heritage. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/thenegrostradefair/.

‘Pista ng Kapuluan’ at Alabang Town Center

THE ALABANG Town Center (ATC) will host the “Pista ng Kapuluan” — a film festival curated by the Tayo Change Youth Agency — on Sept. 25 to 30 at the ATC Activity Center. The festival will debut and screen feature films on cultural experiences directed by Filipinos from around the country. The feature films include Kanlungan directed by Louise Isabel Mendoza; Pulangui by Bagane Fiola; Ola by Mijan Jumalon; Consequences of Man by Jeffrie Po; and Si Astri Maka Si Tambulah by Xeph Suarez. The award-winning film K’na the Dreamweaver, directed by Ida Del Mundo, will also be screened. All films will be looped and exhibited within a cube installation at the ATC Activity Center. The festival is also the soft launch of Generation Townie, a movement by Alabang Town Center to celebrate and support the creative, thoughtful, and nation-building projects of the younger set of Townies in the community. Admission is free.

Tanghalang Pilipino stages Anak Datu

TANGHALANG Pilipino stages Anak Datu on Sept. 16 to Oct. 9 as the second offering of its 36th season. It is the maiden production at the newly built Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Blackbox Theatre) at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. A play with music, the story is a multi-story production that banners peace through the intertwining of conflicts in a folk tale, a piece of stark social realism, and an all-too-familiar family drama. It is based on a short story written by National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao and adapted for the stage by veteran playwright Rody Vera, it is directed by Chris Millado. Anak Datu follows a man in the Sulu Archipelago during pre-colonial Philippines who was born in captivity and grows up believing his father is a former pirate until he discovers the truth. This short story gave birth to Mr. Vera’s stage adaptation adjacent with other events in the history of Mindanao including the Jabidah Massacre and the personal lives of Abdulmari Imao’s family in the 1970s. The play stars Marco Viaña, Fernando “Nanding” Josef, Antonette Go, Lhorvie Nuevo, Tex Ordoñez-de Leon, Carlos Dala, and Hassanain Magarang. For tickets and show buyer inquiries, contact 0915-607-2275 or e-mail tanghalangpilipinomarketing@gmail.com.

CCP holds outdoor light and sound show

AS THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) celebrates its 53rd anniversary, it brings back the show SINAG 2022: Lights and Sound Spectacle with onsite performances every 30 minutes at the CCP front lawn on Sept. 23 to 25 from 7 to 9.30 p.m. Admission is free. Health and safety protocols for outdoors must be observed.