Watch Israeli films

NOW in its 18th year, the Israeli Film Festival in the Philippines is a celebration of award-winning films exploring identity, motherhood, the freedom to choose, and the universal impact of women’s stories. The festival is ongoing at the BHS Cinemas, Central Square, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig until July 27. Five films are being screened: The Art of Waitin, Milky Way, Zero Motivation, Golda, and Marrying Myself. All films are in Hebrew with English subtitles except Golda, which is entirely in English. The screenings are free and open to the public on a first come, first seated basis. As a bonus for early birds: the first 12 audience members to arrive at each screening will receive complimentary popcorn.

Go to a rondalla concert at Yuchengco Museum

TO CELEBRATE Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino, the concert DILAAB at the Yuchengco Museum will offer an evening surrounded by over a thousand candles and the warm, nostalgic sounds of the Musiko Filipino Rondalla. The group will perform beloved Filipino folk, traditional, and pop songs. It will take place on July 26, with two performances at 6 and 8:30 p.m. at the Main Gallery, YSpace at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Presented by Sanghimig Performing Arts Events, each show will have limited seats. Guests must reserve online beforehand, with tickets costing P2,000 at regular price, P1,600 for seniors and persons with disabilities, and P1,000 for students.

Join fans to celebrate Kai from EXO

ON July 27, fans of K-pop idol Kai, from the group EXO, will be coming together at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City. The event, “KAION Fanzone,” which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a fan-powered experience where the public can drop by and enjoy Kai’s music with other fans. There will be a photobooth, standee displays, and a Kai-themed exhibit, alongside other fan projects.

Watch Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines’ National Theatre Live program is set to premiere another pair of cutting-edge plays on screen this July: Hamlet and A Streetcar Named Desire. The former follows Prince Hamlet’s slow descent to madness after his father’s ghosts reveal the truth about his own death. The play stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character. This Shakespeare play was directed by Lyndsey Turner in 2015. It will be screened on July 29, 6 p.m., at Glorietta 4, Cinema 4, in Makati City. Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby, and Ben Foster lead the cast in Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire. It centers on a Southern belle who seeks refuge with her sister and her brother-in-law. From director Benedict Andrews, this production was filmed in 2014. It will be screened at Ayala Malls Vertis North, Quezon City, and Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu, both on July 29, 6 p.m. Regular ticket prices are P300 in Makati and Cebu, and P350 in Vertis North, with student ticket prices at P150 upon presentation of valid ID.

Listen to Young Cocoa, DEMI’s new track

RISING Filipino artists Young Cocoa and DEMI have teamed up on their latest single, “Cheap Thrills,” a track that captures the lighthearted rush of young romance. Released via Sony Music Entertainment, the smooth jam started as a solo demo and quickly evolved into a joint production that the two artists worked on remotely. Helmed by producer JGreg, the song evokes Y2K R&B/hip-hop. “Cheap Thrills” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Check out Neth Macam, Wickermoss’ duet

FILIPINO band Wickermoss has released “Sa Wala,” a collaboration single with Neth Macam of fellow OPM band SALA. Produced by Kedy Sanchez and Wickermoss under AltG Records, a sublabel of GMA Music, the track was composed by Mr. Macam, who was inspired by his college experiences with love. For Wickermoss, it will be their first pop song and their first duet. The track was mixed by Russell delos Santos. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.