Stuff to do (09/09/22)

Restored classics to be screened at Trinoma

SAGIP Pelikula partners anew with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to show its digitally restored classics in the 6th year of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino at Cinema 6 of Trinoma Mall in Quezon City. The be screened are Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (Sept. 9, 7 p.m.), followed by Cain at Abel (Sept. 14, 5 p.m.), and Karnal (Sept. 15, 7 p.m.).

Grandparent’s Day offer at Ayala Museum

BRING YOUR grandparents to the Ayala Museum for the whole month of September (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) as the museum is granting free admission to senior citizens, each accompanied by a paying adult. Advance booking is required. Book a ticket at www.ayalamuseum.org/visit. Claim the free tickets by visiting the same page and selecting “Free Admission for Lolo/Lola” for the same timeslot. The ratio is for every one fully paid adult ticket (P650), one senior citizen (with a valid PH ID) can get in for free. Children under three years old can come in for free. Tickets are good for one-time use only and are transferable but only valid until Sept. 30. For more information, visit www.ayalamuseum.org/events/grandparents-day.

Grandparents’ Day at Shangri-La Plaza

IN CELEBRATION of Grandparents’ Day, Shangri-La Plaza will hold a number of activities at the mall this weekend. Learn how to paint at a landscape painting workshop for both children and adults led by Sylvia Amorsolo Lazo, on Sept. 10 and 11 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the children and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for adults at the East Atrium. The fee is P600 for children and P800 for adults, inclusive of materials for the first 10 people who will sign up. Catch a Mexican film at the Cine México festival at Shang’s Red Carpet. The festival is screening six films of various genres for free until Sept. 11. Among the films are the 2015 comedy Ella es Ramona (She is Ramona) and the award-winning films La Promesa (The Promise) and Después de Lucia (After Lucia). Treat granny or grandpa to a day of shopping at the Grand Pop-Up Fair at the East Atrium, including relaxing comfort chairs from La-Z-Boy. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Derek Tumala talks of climate, art, and science

FILIPINO multidisciplinary artist Derek Tumala will discuss his creative process behind Tropical Climate Forensics, a virtual world that portrays the climate crisis in the Philippines, in a hybrid event on Sept. 9, 3 to 5 p.m. Tropical Climate Forensics is the Philippines’ contribution to the international online exhibition of 28 arts agencies launched by the World Weather Network, a community of creatives reporting on weather and climate. In his talk, Mr. Tumala will discuss the relation between art and science, particularly in utilizing the creative platform to spread awareness on pressing environmental problems. This project was commissioned by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLSB). To register for the talk, visit https://bit.ly/MCADDerekTumala. For inquiries, email mcad@benilde.edu.ph. Tropical Climate Forensics will be available on view until July 2023 at https://worldweathernetwork.org/station/mcad/. For more information, visit the World Weather Network at http://worldweathernetwork.org/.

Kita Kita Korea

WITH the theme “Kita Kita Korea,” visitors will get the chance to see, feel, and experience Korea in the Philippines through the projects and events at the Korea Festival on Sept. 10 to 11 at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Activity Center. Hosted by the Korean Embassy, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), the Korea Festival will include making songpyeon (Korean half-moon rice cakes), the Ganggangsullae Flash Mob Traditional Performance (a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage folk play). A traditional Korean taffy seller will roam the activity center, and visitors can try the makgeolli (Korean rice wine) and the jeon (Korean pancake) from the jumak (a traditional Korean pub). Visitors can also check out performances such as The Painters, a non-verbal dance, comedy and mime performance that stages the entire process of painting via, and Super Stick, a group of Traditional Korean drum performers. Learn more about Korean cuisine and cook japchae (Korean stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables) with chef Sharwin Tee. Also performing are Filipino acts and celebrities such as Kyline Alcantara, Mona, Z2Z, VXON and KAIA, and K-pop star Soyou, formerly of SISTAR. Visitors also have a chance to try on a hanbok (traditional Korean dress) or Korean school uniforms. For more information, vist https://phil.korean-culture.org/EN.