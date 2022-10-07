Stuff to Do (10/07/22)

1 of 10

Hip-hop artists hold mall show

UNIVERSAL Records Philippines presents Young Blood, a mall show on Oct. 8 at Robinsons Manila. This event will be headlined by some of the most sought-after OPM hip-hop acts and artists today — Hero, Yuridope, and Shanti Dope. There will also be activities for fans including interactive games on stage before the show proper and tattoo and piercing booths. Event passes can be procured by downloading the Rmalls+ App from the Apple App Store or Google Play. There are a limited number of passes available on a first-come, first-served basis. The show starts at 4 p.m.

Gateway Art Fair held over the weekend

THE GATEWAY Art Fair runs from Oct. 7 to 9 at the Gateway Mall Activity Area in Araneta City. Organized by Gateway Gallery, the three-day art fair will gather 11 art groups from Metro Manila and nearby provinces to showcase their works and talents. Apart from exhibits and art demonstrations, the art fair will also have local artists selling their artworks and other creative services. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GatewayGalleryPH.

Brass Pas PasPasPas celebrates 10th year

THE BIG band Brass Pas PasPasPas is celebrating its 10th year in the music industry with two new songs, “Tayo Na’t Mag-Funk” and “Disko Na,” both released digitally for the occasion. The band will also have an anniversary show on Oct. 8, at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City, where they will debut the music videos for the new songs. A Greatest HITS vinyl record will also be released during the show. The band worked with Backspacer Records for the vinyl record, with songs remastered by Shinji Tanaka of Kodama Studio. The anniversary show will also feature sets by Zsaris, Basically Saturday Night, Leanne & Naara, Ang Bandang Shirley, and singers Bing Austria and Faye Yupano. “Tayo Na’t Mag-Funk” and “Disko Na” were composed by the band’s vocalist Mike Luis and arranged by bassist and musical director Francis De Veyra. Brass Pas PasPasPas is a 10-piece, sometimes 11- to 12-piece, big band that plays an eclectic mix of genres, from jazz, swing, and blues to soul disco-funk to modern/contemporary groove music. Released under Funkybeat Entertainment, “Tayo Na’t Mag-Funk” and “Disko Na” are available on all major music streaming apps including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Anghami. For more information, follow Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas on Facebook, @brass_paspaspaspas on Instagram, and @BrassPasPas on Twitter.

Cine Europa 25 goes to Iloilo

THE ILOILO leg of Cine Europa, the film festival of European films, is ongoing until Oct. 13. Cine Europa 25 will have a total of 25 onsite screenings at the FDCP Cinematheque, with screenings held in the afternoon and evening. Admission is free first-come, first-served basis. For updates on the screen lineup, schedule of the film screenings, and activities go to the CineEuropa Facebook page. Register at http://www.cineeuropaph.com to be able to view the films online.

Araneta City holds ‘Santo Rosario’ exhibit

In honor of the month of Most Holy Rosary, Araneta City in Quezon City is holding the “Santo Rosario” exhibit at Farmers Plaza until Oct. 14. More than 50 images of saints and relics of the holy rosary are on display. Notable images include the Birhen ng Santo Rosario of Tonsuya, Malabon, the original image of San Roque of Marikina, Our Lady Untier of Knots, Immaculada Concepcion de Pasig, and The Our Lady of Aranzazu from Mandaluyong and Marikina. The exhibit is available for public viewing during mall hours at the Level 3 Farmers Bazaar of Farmers Plaza.

PHL-Korea show projected on CCP bldg.

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) joins the Korean Embassy in the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC), and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as they present a media art show billed as “Donghaeng: Gunita at Pag-asa” from Oct. 6 to 21, 6 to 9 p.m., at the CCP Front Lawn. The media art show is part of the celebration of the 73-year friendship of the Philippines and Korea. The eight-minute-long spectacle will be projected onto the CCP Main Building façade and will be shown to the public for free. Guests can also have the chance to win different prizes when visiting by joining contests in KCC’s official social media accounts. The KCC prepared this media art show for Filipinos to experience Korea even here in the Philippines. Media art shows are public displays of art projected on the exterior of buildings using them as large screens. The media art show is divided into three parts: the cultural origins and growth, the communication of both rich cultures and, lastly, the celebration and harmony of friendship between the Philippines and Korea. Filipino and Korean dancers were recorded through motion capture and AI technology. They perform traditional dances such as Pandanggo and Buchaechum (Korean fan dance) with an ethnic score. At the end of the show, there is a festive collaboration of the traditional dances of each country. “Donghaeng: Gunita at Pag-asa” is an event under the theme “Kita Kita Korea” where Filipinos can experience Korean culture in the Philippines without traveling to Korea. Other KCC events include the “Philippine-Korean Hats Exhibition with The M” on Oct. 21.

Concerts at Newport World Resorts

A NUMBER of musical acts are heading to the stage of the Newport Performing Arts Theater at the Newport World Resorts on weekends this month. First is Yugyugan Nation 2, a concert that relives the classic Manila sound and the decade of disco fever on Oct. 7, 8 p.m. The night is an all-star reunion concert featuring performances from 1970s hitmakers Joey Abando of Boyfriends, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Mon Espia of Labuyo, and Monet Gaskell and Male Rigor of VST & Company. Representing the Filipino rock scene are Mike Hanopol and Sampaguita. Going strong for 20 years in the music industry, the award-winning composer and record producer Jonathan Manalo is celebrating his legacy with a one-night concert, Mr. Music: The Hits of Jonathan Manalo. Featuring a number of OPM stars, the concert will be held on Oct. 15, 8 p.m. Closing the month of concerts is the live staging of the hit digital concert, KilaboTito, with Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion on Oct. 28, 8 p.m. Tickets are available at all TicketWorld (8891-9999) and SM Tickets (8470-2222) outlets.

PPO concert features violinist Owen Romanban

VIOLINIST Vincent Owen Romanban will be the featured soloist of the second Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) concert for the season, on Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Main Theater. The 20-year-old violinist will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, Op. 64, E minor. Other works to be performed in the concert are Lucio San Pedro’s Lahing Kayumanggi, Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, and Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite (1919). Mr. Romanban is a member of the UST Symphony Orchestra under Herminigildo Ranera. He is now pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree in Violin Performance under Noel Martin at the UST. The concert is the second offering in the orchestra’s 38th concert season entitled “Metamorphosis” and continues the PPO search for its new Music Director and Principal Conductor. “Metamorphosis” features eight conductors, five of whom are shortlisted for the Music Director position. Guest conductor Grzegorz Nowak, who is on the shortlist, conducts the PPO for this concert. For more information, visit the CCP www.culturalcenter.gov.ph and follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.

NAMCYA holds concert

YOUNG Filipino talents will have the chance to showcase their mastery and expertise in various musical genres as they vie for a slot in the finals of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA). On Oct. 8, 5 p.m., the concert of the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth will take place at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). The Orchestra of the Filipino Youth (OFY) is composed of members and mentors, some of whom are previous NAMCYA winners and participants from various categories. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the OFY is a non-profit organization founded in 2012 that supports musically talented, less-privileged Filipino youths by providing programs which focus on orchestral training and instrument support.