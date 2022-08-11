Dining In/Out (08/11/22)

1 of 7

Wednesday is Taste Teasers Day

WEDNESDAY is Taste Teaser Day at Sheraton Manila Bay’s Unspoken bar as the hotel’s bartenders and mixologist create cocktails and unique beverage concoctions for guests and diners to taste test for free. Held every Wednesday evening at 6:30 and 7 p.m., try the complimentary samplers and mixes ranging from signature cocktail drinks to bite-size bar chow. The selection varies every week and is available for a limited time only. After 7 p.m., indulge in Happy Hour daily until 10 p.m. for P550++ and enjoy any two of the bar’s best-selling cocktails (Gin Basil Smash, Old Manila, Aperol Spritz, Sangria de Malate, Gin & Tonic, Margarita, Mojito, Negroni, and Martini) complemented with the chef’s special pica-pica platter. The evening features live entertainment and acoustic performances from duo Sonny and Sunshine and Franco and Catherine every Friday and Saturday. The Unspoken bar is located at the Main Lobby, Sheraton Manila Bay, M. Adriatico cor. Gen Malvar Streets. Malate, Manila. It is open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Jollibee Group to relaunch Yoshinoya in PHL

THE JOLLIBEE Group is relaunching the Yoshinoya in the Philippines with the re-opening this August of the Glorietta 1 Mall branch in Makati. The relaunched Yoshinoya will offer a beefed-up menu bannered by the brand’s world-famous bestseller, the gyudon or beef bowl. Featuring thin strips of tender beef, slowly simmered in the brand’s signature gyudon sauce, the gyudon bowl can be enjoyed in many ways, including adding togarashi, red ginger, green onions, and even cheese toppings. Yoshinoya Philippines also offers onsen egg or the traditional Japanese slow-cooked egg with custardy egg white and egg yolk, as an optional topping. Also on the menu are tempura, chicken karaage, chicken teriyaki, and beef yakiniku. These dishes are served over steamed Japanese rice. Yoshinoya will also offer ramen and other side dishes such as gyoza, kani salad, and miso soup, among others. For dessert, customers can enjoy the brand’s Matcha Mochi Ice Cream and Coffee Jelly. To complete the dining experience, all Yoshinoya stores in the Philippines will be redesigned with a contemporary and casual Japanese style that exudes an authentic, light, and welcoming feel. The opening of the new Yoshinoya store officially seals the Jollibee Group’s first foray into Japanese food. The Jollibee Group recently formed a joint venture with Yoshinoya International Philippines, Inc. to establish the Yoshinoya Jollibee Foods, Inc., which will operate the Yoshinoya stores in the country, with plans to expand to 50 stores in the long term.

Flavors of Asia at Happy 8

TRADITIONAL and classic Southeast Asian fare take the spotlight at Newport World Resorts’ new signature restaurant, Happy 8, at the Newport Garden Wing’s 3F Gaming Area. Surrounded by the Newport Club, the restaurant can seat up to 100 dining guests for a family-style dining experience. The modern Asian restaurant’s diverse menu is filled with traditional and classic recipes with a twist, carefully created by its own team of award-winning chefs. Among its wide range of dishes are a selection of dimsum, noodle dishes, and Asian-style stews. These include Steamed Shrimps Dumplings with Charcoal Skin, Stir Fried Malaysian-style Noodles Mamak Mee, Baked Lemongrass Chicken, Slow-cooked Beef with spices and Coconut Milk Beef Rendang, and Wok Fried Pork Belly with Dark Soy Sauce. Happy 8 also offers a selection of fresh seafood dishes. The signature Stir Fried “4 Heavenly Kings” with Scallop is popular among patrons, along with the Deep-Fried Prawn with Salted Egg Yolk. Meals end with the restaurant’s own take on the Steamed Glutinous Rice balls with Peanut Masachi. For the month of August, Happy 8 is serving up an extravagant whole fried Pompano with Cashew Nuts until Aug. 31 for P1,188 net. For more information on Happy 8 and other Newport World Resorts offers visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

M&S holds food and wine pairing webinar

MARKS AND SPENCER (M&S) will be hosting the “This Is… A TOAST! Anytime, Anywhere” live wine webinar for aspiring wine connoisseurs on Aug. 27, 4-6 p.m. To join, purchase any bottle of M&S wine for as low as P375 in stores or on marksandspencer.com.ph from July 27-Aug. 23. Keep the receipt or order confirmation e-mail and register on thisisatoast.com to receive the webinar link once validated. Join in the Q&As and expect some surprises at the webinar. The webinar highlights Marks & Spencer’s This Is Wine range, a collection of great quality wines with exceptional value, and a wide variety of options ranging from spicy reds to blushing rosé and tropical whites. The live wine webinar is hosted by Hazel Aguilon, and facilitated by certified sommelier Gigi Varua. Recognized as one of the “Must-Know Sommeliers” by Tatler Asia and certified through the Court of Master Sommelier Americas, Ms. Varua has curated a list of M&S wines she will discuss in the webinar. Customers can buy these wines at 20% off until Aug. 23 to more fully experience the wine tasting webinar.

Lula Café to open in Tagaytay

DON TIM Development Corp. (DTDC), in partnership with the group behind Burrow Cafe, announces the launch of its latest endeavor, Lula Café in Tagaytay City. Lula Café is a mountain-view café establishment inside the village clubhouse of Monte Vista Subdivision along the Calamba-Tagaytay Road. The village is a destination in itself, thanks to the spectacular view its location offers. According to co-owner Andie Gamboa, the name of Lula Café is inspired by the view it would offer guests — something she describes as exhilarating or, in Filipino, “nakaka-lula.” Lula Café’s menu is a combination of popular comfort food, healthy options, and main dishes for all types of tastes and palates. Menu items include Ceviche of the Day, Poutine with steak cut fitters, smoked bacon, and seared mushrooms for starters; an array of pizza and sandwiches; and the freshest salads. Its All-Day Breakfast menu includes Filipino and international classics such as Tender Beef Tapa, Eggs Benedict, Smoked Salmon Hash, and French Toast Brioche. The mains range from Pan-Roasted Salmon Fillet with Squid Ink Black Rice Risotto to US Beef Tenderloin with Mushroom and Blue Cheese, Potato Gratin, and Peppercorn House, and Vegetarian Lasagna, among others. For dessert, it has Lula Cheesecake, Calamansi Pie, Kalabasa Cake, Davao Chocolate Cake, and Suman, Mangga, Kasuy. Lula Café is created by the same team that created the popular Burrow Café at Antipolo Beehouse, an underground café that aims to bring guests closer to nature through its lush surroundings. Lula Café is open six days a week except Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is open for reservations via e-mail at lulacafeph@gmail.com.

Chef JP Anglo takes on PAL in-flight meals

STARTING this August, Business Class passengers on board Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights to North America can now taste the best of Filipino food, courtesy of Filipino chef JP Anglo. The Philippine flag carrier is offering Mr. Anglo’s dishes on its nonstop flights from Manila to Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Vancouver, and Toronto. Mr. Anglo is the chef behind the restaurants Sarsa in Makati, and Kooya in Dubai. To launch his special collaboration with PAL, the chef flew from Manila to Los Angeles, and during the flight he prepared and served his signature dishes, Chicken Inasal and Bangus ala Pobre. PAL flies from Manila to Los Angeles twice daily using state-of-the-art B777-300ER aircraft. PAL’s Business Class service offers pre-flight concierge, full-flat beds, and food and beverage selections designed by renowned chefs.

McDonald’s adds lettuce and tomatoes to burgers

MCDONALD’S now serves Fresh ‘N Tasty Burgers — McDonald’s burgers with slices of tomato and lettuce. The Fresh ‘N Tasty Burgers — which include Burger McDo, Cheesy Burger McDo, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, and Quarter Pounder with Cheese — are now available at McDonald’s branches via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and McDelivery.

Johnnie Walker introduces limited edition whisky glass gift set

SCOTCH whisky brand Johnnie Walker teams up with urban artist TAXA and glassmaker Dartington Crystal for the Johnnie Walker Blue Label x TAKA Limited Edition Whisky Glass Gift Set, just in time for gifting during the Mid-Autumn Festival. When customizing the artwork for the gift box, award-winning Japanese artist TAXA specifically sought to incorporate the elements of both family reunion and festive gifts. “The pattern of the circle is used extensively, such as the circle at the center embodying the full moon and mirroring the shape of a whisky glass. This represents family reunion and the joy of sharing, mid-autumn mooncakes, and the circular motion of dragon dances. This is a continuation of the meaning behind my previous gift box — an artistic representation of a gift that comes from the heart,” said TAXA in a statement.