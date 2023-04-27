Dining In/Out (04/27/23)

1 of 11

Dine through Asia with Asian Eats 2023

One of the best ways to understand a country and its cultural nuances is through its food. On April 28-30, discover the diverse cuisines of the region through Asian Eats at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City. The weekend food fest is a collaboration between the Asia Society Philippines and various Asian embassies in Manila who put together a curated mix of merchants. Find out the latest food venture of award-winning chef, best-selling author and culinary heritage advocate, chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou, at his TinDeli. Be transported to the streets of Bangkok at The Thai Plate and ChaTruMue. Discover aromatic spices that are the essence of Indian cuisine at Flavours Indian and Mediterranean Cuisine. Get your fix of kimchi fried rice and kalbi jjim at Kaya. Sample Laotian dishes that are hard to find in the metro as prepared by the ladies of the Embassy of the Laos People’s Democratic Republic. Savor a bowl of laksa and a plate of nasi lemak from PappaRam Malaysian Kitchen and the ladies of Perwakilan. Enjoy a Japanese classic, the okonomiyaki, at Botejyu. Pair a hearty pho with a crunchy bahn mi at Em Ha Noi. Enjoy the different layers of flavor of Indonesian comfort dishes at Bakmi Nyonya and at Rumah Makan Padang Huang Jia. Pick up bottles of Australian wine, cheese, and gourmet products for a wine and cheese party from Unitetris and Silverwave Corp. Grab some Vietnamese coffee and pastries from Highlands Coffee’s pop-up cart. Get sauces and condiments at NutriAsia’s booth. For HSBC cardholders and credit card applicants, get a chance to pick a prize at the HSBC booth. Over at the NOM booth, share cooking, dining and culinary travel experiences in the country’s first food community platform. At the Main Stage, learn how cooking can be made simple from Mr. Sarthou on April 29, at 4:30 p.m. The Korean Cultural Center of the Philippines, the Embassy of Indonesia, and Prof. Carlito Camahalan Amalla with the Tinampuso will take centerstage on April 28-30, 4-7 p.m., with cultural performances that give a glimpse of the culture and traditions of South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines, respectively. Visit Asia Society Philippines’ website (https://asiasociety.org/philippines), Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages at @AsiaSocietyPH or visit the official hashtag #AsianEats2023 for details and updates.

The Singleton opens pop-up bar

The Singleton is shaking things up with an all-new whisky and culinary experience with The Singleton Social Bar, which opened its doors at One Bonifacio High Street and runs until May 14. It offers a selection of The Singleton cocktails and specialty dishes. “We’re excited to bring The Singleton Social Bar to BGC, a one-of-a-kind pop-up to pave the way for people to discover single malts. By collaborating with today’s best chefs and food concepts along with some of the best bartenders in the country to create memorable events every weekend, we’re also allowing consumers to immerse themselves in a world of whisky flavors without the pressure of rules,” said Merell Beltran, Marketing Manager for Culture and Advocacy for Diageo Philippines, in a statement. For the next weekends, collaborators Deli by Chele, La Kantina, and Mijo Comfort Food will create a limited-edition menu featuring specialty dishes that guests can savor along with bespoke cocktails the brands have, each developed in partnership with award-winning bartenders from World Class Philippines. The collaborations are The Singleton x Deli by Chele, April 28-29; The Singleton x La Kantina, May 5-6; and, The Singleton x Mijo, May 12-13. The Singleton Social Bar is open from 5 p.m. to midnight, from Wednesdays to Sundays, for guests 18 years old and above until May 14.

Nespresso reintroduces Barista Creations Flavored coffee range

This year, Nespresso reintroduces its specialty Barista Creations Flavored coffee range with an update of its best-selling flavors, Cioccolatino, Caramello, and Vaniglia; and a new permanent addition, Nocciola, for hazelnut-flavor lovers. Inspired by the creativity and expertise of some of the world’s finest baristas, Nespresso has a range of specialty coffees to make one’s favorite coffee-with-milk recipes at home. The blends are: Cioccolatino (formerly Cocoa Truffle) is where the dark and bitter cocoa flavor meets the malted cereal note of the base espresso, plus a distinct cocoa note with a touch of almond sweetness and a hint of vanilla; Caramello (formerly Caramel Crème Brûlée) carries a caramel flavor that softens the roasted notes of the espresso, and brings out those notes of vanilla and coconut; Vaniglia (formerly Vanilla Éclair) is round, smooth Latin American Arabica espresso and warming vanilla on a base of malted cereal that is reminiscent of vanilla eclairs; and Nocciola, a new permanent addition to the range, a hazelnut flavor which has been proven a crowd-favorite taste profile with Nespresso’s previous hazelnut-flavored limited edition coffees. Nespresso has come up with “recipes” that can be made with flavored coffees including Nocciola Lemon and Vanilla Cappuccino, Soy Caramello Over Ice, and Vaniglia Con Pann. Learn more about the recipes and the Barista Creations Flavored range in Nespresso boutiques located in Power Plant Mall, Podium Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Mitsukoshi BGC, and Ayala Center Cebu, and at pop-up stores in Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, and SM Mall of Asia, and online at www.nespresso.ph.

Corner Pizza introduces new Stuffed Baked Rolls

Corner Pizza has come up with new Stuffed Baked Rolls which come in four seven-inch overstuffed variants: Hawaiian, Spinach & Cheese, Spam Bacon & Cheese, and Buffalo Blue Cheese. The classic Hawaiian Stuffed Baked Roll is overstuffed with ham, pineapples, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese, while the Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Baked Roll is filled with a creamy and savory mixture of spinach, mozzarella, cheddar, and cream cheese. The Spam, Bacon & Cheese roll is overstuffed with Spam luncheon meat, bacon slices with cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, while the Buffalo Blue Cheese is made with sautéed chicken, covered with spicy buffalo sauce, and stuffed with real blue cheese to balance the spicy and creamy flavors. All stuffed rolls are baked fresh upon order and are best consumed when hot. Corner Pizza’s new Stuffed Baked Rolls are available for take out, pick up, and delivery made under cornerpizza.com.ph, hotline of 8-555-9000, or through Grab Food and Food Panda.

Mang Inasal’s bilao of favorites now in buddy size

Mang Inasal, has launched the new Buddy Fiesta, the small version of the best-selling Family Fiesta group meal that features a bilao (round tray) of chicken and pork inasal favorites with a platter of Java Rice. “The Mang Inasal Buddy Fiesta is in response to the clamor from our customers who are looking for a bundle for a smaller group,” said Mang Inasal Business Unit head Mike V. Castro. “This is the perfect treat for a group of two to three persons.” Starting at a takeout price of ₱399, the Buddy Fiesta comes in four different bundles: the All-Chicken Bundle (three pieces of Chicken Inasal Paa), All-Pork Bundle (four sticks of Pork BBQ and one order of Grilled Liempo), Chicken and Pork BBQ Bundle (two pieces Chicken Inasal Paa and two sticks of Pork BBQ), and Chicken and Liempo Bundle (two pieces of Chicken Inasal Paa and one order Grilled Liempo). All Buddy Fiesta bundles come with a small platter of Java Rice. The Buddy Fiesta is available for dine-in or takeout at Mang Inasal stores nationwide. It can also be ordered via delivery through the Mang Inasal Delivery App, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph/ or through other food delivery apps like GrabFood and FoodPanda.

Tefal cookware sale for Mother’s Day

A suggested gift for Mother’s Day is some of the best cookware and bakeware they can use every day. Tefal Cookware items will be on sale at the Lazada Brand Day on May 6 with up to 60% off on select items. There will be exclusive bundles plus other offers on that day, plus other 5.5 promo deals on May 5 to 9. For mothers who prefer cookware that is easy to clean and use, the newest Tefal Everyday Cooking Frypan 24 cm and Tefal Everyday Cooking Saucepan 18 cm + Lid might be for her. It’s the most resistant and convenient all-hobs-except-induction range to use as it ensures long-lasting performance with its 100% easy-to-clean Titanium non-stick coating, thick diffusion base, ergonomic stay-cool handle, and other special features such as the Thermo-Signal technology, which indicates the ideal starting cooking temperature to guarantee perfect texture, color, and taste. For moms who like baking, there is the Tefal Perfectbake Round Cake 24 cm and Tefal Perfectbake Baking Tray 38×28 cm. She will get perfect results with its Bake+ non-stick coating, which offers flawless unmolding of baked cakes and desserts, and effortless clean-up to round off the package. These highly reliable bakeware products are engineered with 100% recycled aluminum, up to two times more resistant than traditional aluminum, for robust performance.

Ginebra San Miguel marks 190 years

Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. (GSMI), the maker of Ginebra San Miguel, has officially kicked off the countdown to its flagship brand’s 190 years. Music, gin, and fun activities are lined up for the celebration. GSMI brings back on stage the popular GINuman Fest, an event that gathers the country’s top musical talents and bands. GINuman Fest 2023 kicked off last January at Pozzurubio, Pangasinan, with performances from the national band, Siakol, and social media star Ms. Gin-Bilog. Just recently, the tour made its stop at Alaminos, Pangasinan (March 17) and Calapan, Mindoro, bringing in Silent Sanctuary, among others. In the next two months, the GINuman Fest concert tour continues at Cauayan, Isabela (April 14), San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. More GINuman Fest events will be held throughout the year. GSMI’s gin booths will also be visible in over 50 fiestas nationwide. Over the next few months they will be found at the Bangus Festival (April 30) in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; the the Baggak Festival (May 16) in Bauang, La Union; Bacnotan Town Fiesta (May 3) in Bacnotan, La Union; and, the Carabao Festival (May 18) in Pulilan, Bulacan. For more details, log on to www.ginebrasanmiguel.com or visit the official Ginebra San Miguel Facebook page:www.facebook.com/BarangayGinebra.