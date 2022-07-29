Stuff to do (07/29/22)

1 of 2

Joseph the Dreamer is back onstage

TRUMPETS, INC.’s popular musical Joseph the Dreamer returns onstage until Aug. 7, at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC, Taguig City. The production tells the Biblical story of Joseph, who brought the Israelites out of Egypt. Written by Freddie Santos, it is based on Cam Floria’s cantata entitled Dreamer: What Really Happened to Joseph. This production is a re-imagined version directed by Paolo Valenciano, featuring updated musical arrangements by Myke Salomon as well as an updated script. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/JTD2022. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/trumpetsinc .

Modern Contemporary Art Fest at Fairmont Hotel

ART magazine and publishing house Art+ presents the inaugural Modern and Contemporary Art Festival or MoCAF from July 29 to 31 at the Grand Ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City. The event will showcase 122 Filipino artists from across the country, local and international galleries, special exhibitions, and art talks. Local galleries include Ysobel Art Gallery, Village Art Gallery, DF Art Agency, Leon Gallery, Secret Fresh, and Qube Gallery. International galleries include YOD Gallery, which will showcase pop art by Japanese artists, and Gallery Kogure of Japan. Filipino artists Ramon Orlina, Michael Cacnio, Anton Del Castilo, Robert Alejandro, and National Artist Federico Aguilar Alcuaz are part of the festival’s Special Exhibitions. The section will also include rare works by Juvenal Sansó. Meanwhile, Elmer Borlongan, Angela Silva, Maya Muñoz, and Henrielle Pagkaliwangan will host a contemporary printing making exhibition. The festival features Art+ Discoveries, which showcases young and emerging artists, and MoCAF Dialogues, a lecture series that includes topics such as “Economic Outlook and Its Impact in the Art World,” as well as “Art World Today and The Luxurious Market.” For more information and for ticket registration, visit www.mocaf.net. Tickets are P250. Visit @mocaf.net on Facebook and @mocafmanila on Instagram.

BTS property now on Airbnb

THE EXPANSIVE property where pop icons BTS stayed during the filming of entertainment company HYBE’s original series, IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2, is now available on Airbnb for an overnight stay. The one-night stay on Aug. 29 (this one-night stay is available for one participant and their fellow guest and is not a contest) for only $7 (plus taxes and fees) — a nod to the band’s seven members — will immerse two lucky guests in the various elements the K-pop group personally enjoyed during their time on property including: some of the same furniture and amenities that appeared on the show; a karaoke machine, sound system and all of BTS hit tracks and albums; catered dishes; and the egg tarts that are currently served at HYBE Insight music museum. Guests can request to book this stay on Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. at airbnb.com/inthesoopbts. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Seoul, South Korea. Round trip car transportation will be provided for the 20-minute journey from KTX PyeongChang station to the property. While only one overnight stay will be offered, there will be an opportunity to check out the IN THE SOOP BTS property while staying at other listings near the property soon. Those hoping to stay in the IN THE SOOP BTS ver. ‘Pyeongchang’ Filming Location should note that this stay’s rules require following applicable local rules and guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which will include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines.

Binibining Pilipinas 58th Coronation Night

THE BINIBINING Pilipinas 58th Grand Coronation Night will be held on July 31, 9 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Forty candidates will compete for the titles Bb. Pilipinas International 2023, Grand International 2022, Intercontinental 2022, and Globe 2022. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves will host the show. P-Pop group SB19 will be performing an updated version of the Binibini anthem. The Coronation Night will be streamed through TV5, A2Z, the Kapamilya Channel, and Metro channel, iWantTFC, and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel. For tickets to the show, visit TicketNet at https://bit.ly/3PwoEGf.