Stuff to do (07/22/22)

Pet adoption at Robinsons Malls

AFTER a successful pilot last April, The Gift of Furever Home project has a second leg coming up on July 23 at Robinsons Galleria called Home at Last: Pet Adoption Day with Animal Kingdom Foundation where 10 shelter dogs and two shelter cats will be up for adoption. Interested adopters can follow Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) and Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club’s official FB pages and click on this link: https://bit.ly/HomeAtLastRobGalleria. The whole day pet activity will also offer free anti-rabies vaccination, free deworming, free vet consultation, and prizes and raffle items all thanks to Quezon City Veterinary Department and pet brands who support the cause: Topbreed, Pet Lovers Centre, Daiso Japan, and Robinsons Super Market. The Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club (HPC) and animal welfare group AKF are collaborating on a series of activities and programs that would benefit abused, abandoned, and neglected animals and at the same time reinforce the value of responsible pet ownership. Inspired by AKF, HPC has begun CSR programs like The Gift of Furever Home pet adoption program; Snip ‘en Snap free spay and neuter program; Pet Bakuna free anti-rabies vaccination drive; and Pet Konsulta free vet consultation program.

Ortigas Art Fest screens classic Filipino Films

IN ITS fifth year, the Ortigas Art Festival broadens its offerings to celebrate Filipino art in many forms. This weekend it will be screening award-winning classic Filipino films for free, in partnership with Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Ortigas Cinemas at Estancia Mall. Insiang will be screened on July 22, 8:45 p.m., while Manila by Night will be screened on July 23, 8:45 p.m. Pre-register through these links: Insiang — https://forms.gle/R46QeLyVUzPNGrkP8; Manila by Night — https://forms.gle/6pHqc3hCJLE1Uihp6. Download the Ortigas Malls app and register for the Ortigas Community Card to join the festivities. Know more details about the workshops on the Ortigas Art Festival Facebook page.

Binibining Pilipinas holds Grand Parade of Beauties

THERE will be a grand parade of the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 on July 23, 4 p.m., around Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City. The candidates will be dressed in their Dia Ali swimsuits by Justine Aliman, and will ride atop Miata cars. The Binibining Pilipinas reigning queens will also grace the parade.

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

THE CULMINATION of the local Red Bull Dance Your Style series is set to go down at the National Finals in the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater, BGC, Taguig on July 23, 6 p.m. The top 16 dancers of the country will compete against each other in an intense one-on-one dance battle. Unlike other dance battles, each outcome of the match is in the hands of the crowd. The winner of the event will be the country’s representative at the World finals in Johannesburg, South Africa, in December.