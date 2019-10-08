An Ode to Banaue

Look through the lens of the late master photographer, John K. Chua

They say a picture is worth a thousand words – a captured moment can evoke feelings and a photo of a well-loved place can bring back treasured memories. From September 29 to December 1, find a chance to see the beauty of Banaue in a different light, through the magic eye of renowned photographer, John K. Chua in “Falling in Love with Banaue and Beyond,” a photo exhibition at the FoGuang Yuan Manila Art Gallery.

From breathtaking photos of the Banaue Rice Terraces to moving portraits of the locals, the exhibit features moving pictures of family and community living, rituals, as well as ethnic games taken by the photographer from 1970 to 2015.

The late John K. Chua was one of most respected photographers in the country known for his technical expertise and taking on challenging photo shoots. For more than four decades, he has worked with different clients, shot a variety of subjects, and cemented his place as a top-notch architectural, commercial, and advertising photographer. An adopted son of Banaue, Chua devoted his life to documenting Ifugao culture and teaching photography to kids battling cancer as well as to children with autism.

The award-winning advertising photographer was also an advocate for people with disabilities. He organized Photography with a Difference, among many other initiatives, and taught photography to the visually impaired through the Photography Beyond Sight program.

Falling in Love with Banaue and Beyond is organized by the FoGuang Shan Mabuhay Temple in partnership with the FoGuang Yuan Manila Art Gallery. The exhibit will open on September 29, Sunday (by invitation only) at 2:00PM and will run until December 1, 2019. The FoGuang Yuan Manila Art Gallery is located at 656 P. Ocampo Street, Malate Manila and is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00AM to 5:00PM.