THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said it will establish a P1-million fish hatchery in Ifugao province by June 2025.

The hatchery, which will rise at a site in Barangay Cawayan, Asipulo, will assist the Cawayan Fisherfolk Association (CFA) with pond-based fingerling production, the BFAR said in a statement.

CFA is beneficiary of BFAR’s National Program Management Support Office, and takes breeders sourced from the BFAR National Freshwater Fisheries Technology Center.

The hatchery will provide rearing ponds and tanks for fry-to-fingerling growth and holding tanks before dispersal.

“This initiative will enable CFA members to supply quality tilapia fingerlings within their community, reducing dependency on external sources and improving income generation,” the BFAR said.

CFA’s income-sharing scheme allocates 50% of individual tilapia gross sales from the 46 beneficiaries for group use.

“This ensures continuous income and capital build-up, which will be reinvested into community-based enterprises such as the hatchery, guaranteeing its sustainability beyond initial funding,” the BFAR said.

The program and the association will draft the hatchery’s structural plans, BFAR said.

The project will proceed to infrastructure development and construction once the plans are finalized.

The procurement of equipment, supplies, and materials is scheduled to begin this month.

“To ensure proper hatchery management, CFA members shall undergo training as part of the livelihood package,” the BFAR said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza