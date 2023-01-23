MOSCOW — Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said it expected Russia to export 55-60 million tons of grain in the 2022/23 season, and that it had no plans to lower the grain export quota, according to the Interfax news agency.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier last week that Russia needed to maintain stable food reserves, if necessary by restricting some exports, but did not provide specific details.

It was not clear whether Mr. Putin was suggesting that Russia might limit exports of major food commodities such as grain, which much of the world depends on. — Reuters