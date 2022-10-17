WASHINGTON — Nearly all agriculture and finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed to ask the World Bank to map out the various initiatives under way to address ongoing food insecurity, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday after an inaugural joint meeting in Washington. Ms. Sri Mulyani said the mapping exercise would draw on technical experts and other relevant organizations to analyze existing initiatives and identify any gaps. She told reporters that most G20 officials remained deeply concerned about food insecurity and fertilizer shortages driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine. “We’re heading into 2023, which is going to be much, much more highly risky for this food problem,” she said. — Reuters