EMPLOYERS in Afghanistan evacuated seven overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Qatar and five to the UK, while evacuation attempts mounted by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) via New Delhi and Islamabad did not take place due to the cancellation of all commercial flights.

The DFA is currently verifying reports that more Filipinos may have left Kabul. It estimates that as of Thursday, 90 Filipinos remain in Afghanistan, with only 79 requesting repatriation.

“As experienced by the groups last night, access to and even within the airport is very difficult, and if able to check-in, this is still no assurance that a flight would be able to leave,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA advises all remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and to travel with minimal luggage. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan