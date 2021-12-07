One of the main reasons why Filipinos abroad work hard is to provide a good life for their families back home. For several years, they save up to invest for their future and at the same time explore various income-earning opportunities.

A real estate investment is highly recommended for overseas Filipino workers’ (OFW) not just as a potential source of income but also as a tangible testament of their diligent work.

RLC Residences once again sets Condo-living in the Philippines on a whole new standard as it introduces its latest nature-inspired development in the South that lets you stay connected to the people and places that matter. From modern-day furnishings to nature-inspired amenities sitting in verdant landscapes, Woodsville Crest is guaranteed to be more than your money’s worth.

A Place to Settle Down

When you’ve been working several years away from home, you start thinking of a retirement plan that ensures none of your hard work goes to waste. Buying properties for yourself is not something only you can own and benefit from. You will also have the opportunity to pass them on in the future.

Pegged as your oasis South of Metro, this property is ideal for those seeking a relaxing and quiet environment for their loved ones. Find your own breathing space around lush surroundings found just within the premises.

Woodsville Crest prides itself with its environment-conscious features and amenities that bring urban living to a whole new level. This residential sanctuary is home to open spaces that empower your leisure activities such as the jog trail, pools, grilling stations, veranda, and the resort-like clubhouse featuring a lounge area.

When the time comes that you decide to settle down, this place will give you your well-earned retreat everyday as you commune with nature in your very own refuge.

The Smart Choice

The high quality of living is no longer a dream that you see people abroad enjoy. Experience an upgraded life in the suburbs at Woodsville Crest.

Every unit is all for convenience and efficiency. Equipped with fiber-optic readiness and Smart Home features, working remotely has never been this easy. Here, you can have seamless control of your devices and appliances within your fingertips as these can easily be accessed via an exclusive homeowners’ mobile app.

In addition, you are entitled to various unit upgrades that cater to your every need, such as the must-have work-from-home nook, built-in pantry in the kitchen, shower enclosures, and even walk-in closets in the two-bedroom units.

All these and added storage solutions for whenever you need an extra room for your personal belongings and even bike parking slots to support and value your hobbies.

Stay Close to Life’s Essentials

Worry no more about jet lag or the long hours in traffic when coming home from the airport. In just minutes, you can arrive at Woodsville Crest as it is neighboring major airport NAIA.

This property is strategically located in Merville, Paranaque and within the established neighborhood of Woodsville Complex so you can be close to life’s essentials in no time. It’s also in close proximity to various health, BPO, and bank companies as well as within reach of major thoroughfares like EDSA, SLEX, C5, and C6, and two main highways. Furthermore, it’s a familiar and convenient location if you’re travelling to nearby provinces such as Tagaytay and Batangas.

With this new development, RLC Residences continues its commitment to raise the bar of living and presents you with a home that has you and your family’s future in mind.

Start a well-rounded lifestyle that is one with nature at Woodsville Crest and take advantage of the 5% launch discount offered for a limited time period. For more updates, check out www.rlcresidences.com, and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/RLCResidencesPH, and on Instagram @rlc_residences.

