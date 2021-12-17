What does it take to be the longest qualifier to Sun Life Financial’s Macaulay Club, an elite group of the top five percent of financial advisers in the agency force? For Lily Co Ang, who has qualified for the Macaulay Club for a record-setting 36 times now, it can be summed up in one word: karma.

“I strongly believe in karma,” Ang says, stressing the importance of doing good deeds to reap good rewards. Now 64, she is a radiant reminder of how a life of service is its own reward.

Ang’s interest in sales was sparked early. “Even while in college, I would dabble in some sort of buy and sell of RTWs and selling non-life insurance to some of my classmates and friends,” she shares. After completing her college degree, Ang worked as a money market trader, promoting the investment products and financial services of an investment house. “It was there where I honed my skills in dealing with people from all walks of life.”

The path to a career in the insurance industry was already set alight for Ang. “My father had a great influence in my choice of career. He was engaged in the non-life insurance business,” she says, “He was successful in his field and that made an impact on me.”

It was another power woman, however, who fanned the flames and opened the door for Ang to Sun Life in 1984. “When I came to know Ms. Mary Chan, I was inspired by her success in the life insurance business. Her diplomacy, determination, and persuasion skills made me reflect on my own capability,” she recalls, “So I decided to emulate her and be one of her protégées.”

With her sales background, Ang found it easy to get referrals but was challenged in meeting potential clients because she didn’t know how to drive. “At first, I had the support of my husband, who would sometimes drive me to my clients. At other times, I had to hire a driver,” she shares. “Through sheer determination, I took on the challenge of knowing how to drive by myself to address my problem with mobility. And it certainly paid off.”

Ang credits her success to this strong sense of determination, but only after divine providence and the unwavering support of her mentor. “With the will and support of God, everything is possible. And whenever I encounter problems, Ms. Chan has always been there to assist me. Without her, I would not be where I am today,” she says, adding, “With God’s grace and a mentor’s support, personal drive and aspiration will be the final determining factors for success.”

What keeps the fire going for Ang in her 37 years with Sun Life is her sense of service. “Through my work, I believe that I have been able to assist many people to become financially independent and be prepared for the eventualities of life. The financial reward that comes after serving my clients is the icing on the cake.”

For Ang, selling insurance is both a commitment and a responsibility. “It is important that after consummating a sale, the salesperson should still be around if and when the client has a problem,” she stresses. “A good salesperson knows the responsibility that comes after the financial reward and the commitment to serve even after the sales is consummated.”

Ang also wants more Filipinos to learn the value of life insurance. “I do hope that more people appreciate the importance of life insurance, not only as a form of investment but more for protection against life’s eventualities. The pandemic has made everyone realize how uncertain life is and how important it is to be prepared.”

At this point in her life, with her material dreams achieved and her children all grown up and settled, Ang already considers herself a fulfilled sales executive of Sun Life and is now thinking of building her personal legacy. “My further goal is to be able to train more sales people to become what they want to achieve in life,” she says.

Ang wants to keep the fire burning, and her desire now is to spread the light. “Sharing the thoughts and knowledge that I have about insurance to people I know, regardless of nationality,” she concludes, “provides me with personal satisfaction and is preparation for good karma.”

Lily C. Ang is a Gold Macaulay Club Qualifier. She is also the longest Macaulay Club Qualifier.

