VOLUMES unloaded at fish ports rose 5.85% week on week to 10,065.42 metric tons (MT) in the week to Sept. 12, despite recent typhoons, the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said.

The PFDA said in a report that volume gains were led by the General Santos Fish Port Complex, which posted a week-on-week increase of 17.27% to 6,248.74 MT, followed by Navotas Fish Port Complex, up 7.77% at 2,405.33 MT, and Sual Fish Port, up 2.50% at 74.55 MT.

The Philippines was recently hit by typhoons Jolina (international name: Conson) and Kiko (international name: Chanthu).

Meanwhile, the PFDA said landed volumes at Davao Fish Port Complex fell 75.58% week on week to 9.94 MT.

Bulan Fish Port Complex fell 40% to 359.11 MT. Also declining were volumes at Lucena Fish Port Complex (down 31.99% at 272.85 MT), Zamboanga Fish Port Complex (down 23.17% at 273.82 MT), and Iloilo Fish Port Complex (down 12.18% at 421.09 MT).

“As of Sept. 12, all PFDA regional fish ports have unloaded a total of 832,245.16 MT of fish since the start of the pandemic in March 2020,” it said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave