DEL MONTE Philippines, Inc. (DMPI), a subsidiary of Philippine- and Singapore-listed food and beverage producer Del Monte Pacific Ltd. (DMPL), saw its earnings climb for fiscal year 2025 (May 2024-April 2025), led by its international business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 40% to P8.6 billion, DMPI said in a statement on Tuesday. The company did not provide specific net income figures.

Total sales increased by 14% to P44.2 billion, driven by international sales, which grew by 22% to P19.5 billion on the back of strong exports of fresh pineapples and packaged products.

DMPI attributed the growth to performance in key markets such as China, South Korea, and Japan, driven by a better product mix.

The company said it grew its market share in North Asia to 53%. It also reported higher packaged exports to Europe and the Americas.

On the other hand, domestic sales increased by 6% to P21.4 billion on solid demand across key product categories, including beverages, packaged fruits, and culinary essentials.

DMPI said its beverages gained market share due to revitalized campaigns and new products. The fruits segment also saw increased relevance beyond the holiday season and re-established its role in year-round celebrations and family desserts.

“Our strong fiscal year 2025 results reflect the deep commitment and hard work of our team, and our relentless focus on consumer engagement, innovation and cost efficiency,” DMPI President and Chief Operating Officer Luis F. Alejandro said.

“With an EBITDA growth of 40%, we are truly proud of what we have achieved, both in DMPI’s domestic and international markets. Our promise is to continue delivering value to our stakeholders,” he added.

DMPL recently disclosed that its United States business, led by Del Monte Foods Holdings Ltd. (DMFHL) and certain subsidiaries, initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the bankruptcy court for the District of New Jersey on July 1.

The filing provided access to $912.5 million in financing as the company restructures its finances and operations. The US subsidiary will also pursue an asset sale.

Despite this, DMPL said its business remains financially stable, led by DMPI’s operations.

DMPL shares dropped by 7.22%, or 21 centavos, to P2.70 per share on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave