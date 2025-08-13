If used strategically, video platform application TikTok can help long-standing companies tap into new markets, according to Merced Bakeshop, a 53-year-old brand known for its signature “Beehive” pastry.

“We only created our TikTok account at the end of January,” said Ayen Gana, marketing lead of Merced Bakeshop. “It made sense to be on the platform where people are already asking.”

Interview by Almira Martinez

Video editing by Arjale Queral

