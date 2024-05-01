Home Labor and Management EXPLAINER | Taking care of the workforce Labor and ManagementVideo EXPLAINER | Taking care of the workforce May 1, 2024 | 10:10 pm PHILSTAR Rey Elbo, People Management Journalist and HR Coach, shares his expertise and opinions on how companies can provide better care for their employees. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fairwork Philippines calls for reform on working conditions for Filipino platform workers EXPLAINER | Bridging the skills gap with vocational education for a future-ready workforce Integrating AI into hiring processes