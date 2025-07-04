By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

DIVERSITY, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies are finding acceptance in the Philippines, labor professionals said, despite a highly publicized crackdown against the practice in the US, where the Trump administration has rejected it as unmeritocratic.

“Workers stand to benefit greatly from adopting and promoting workplace DEI,” Federation of Free Workers President Jose G. Matula said via Viber.

According to Mr. Matula, in the Philippine context, more workers could benefit from stronger legal protections for marginalized workers and ensuring equal opportunities regardless of gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or background.

“These measures will enhance employment rates, reduce inequality, and foster a more productive, innovative, and humane labor market,” he added.

“What we need now is improved or better implementation of policies,” Maria Ella Calaor-Oplas, an economics professor specializing in human capital development research at De La Salle University, said via chat.

She was referring to laws like the Magna Carta of Women (Republic Act No. 9710) and the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability (RA 7277).

According to JobStreet by SEEK’s Hiring, Compensation & Benefits Report 2025, more than 60% of Philippine companies have adopted DEI initiatives, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The report also found that Philippine companies are actively investing in DEI, with 62% implementing anti-discrimination and harassment policies, and 59% establishing employee resource groups.

Other efforts include unconscious bias training (with a 54% adoption rate), regular DEI assessments (44%), and mentorship programs for underrepresented groups (46%).

Mr. Matula said that the government should enforce anti-discrimination laws, and pass more legislation enshrining gender equality and inclusive employment.

It should also provide incentives to companies that practice inclusive hiring and promote diverse leadership, he added.

Mr. Matula said labor inspections and occupational safety programs should hold companies to a DEI standard.

He added that government agencies should promote social dialogue with trade unions to ensure fair representation.

Ms. Oplas said that the government should also draft a Magna Carta for senior high school (SHS) graduates entering the labor force.

“This is something not yet taken care of, and seems to be needed now that we are looking at the value of K-to-12. If we want to be inclusive, we need to make room for our SHS Graduates,” she added.

On Wednesday, the Palace said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is looking to expand and improve the K-to-12 program, after noting its failure to produce work-ready graduates.