Electric is ‘inevitable’

Volvo PHL unveils ‘flagship’ BEVs

ALL AUTO BRANDS are preparing for full electrification at some future point, according to Hariphil Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI) Vice-Chairman, President, and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo. While data might show a slowdown even for countries like Japan, South Korea, and the United States, the executive posited that the ubiquity of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) is “inevitable.”

Speaking with “Velocity” on the sidelines of a recent launch of two full-electric “flagship models” of Volvo, the ES90 and EX90, Ms. Perez-Agudo continued, “When you do your cost-benefit analysis, (a BEV) provides you with a very minimal cost of ownership.

Still, Volvo’s mantra in the Philippines is about providing choices to car buyers, she insisted. And the ES90 and EX90 represent the most current technologies of the brand known for its safety innovations. In a release, HARI (the exclusive Volvo distributor) said that both vehicles are “engineered with next-level advanced safety innovations, modernized digital features, and passenger comfort.”

The Volvo ES90 Ultra BEV (P5.265 million) is an executive electric sedan exuding “quiet authority, seamlessly blending the elegance of a classic sedan with the versatility of a fastback to deliver refined sophistication.” Engineered for efficiency in addition to safety and convenience, the ES90 gets a low drag coefficient (0.25Cd), made possible by, among other design elements, a flat underchassis, flush door handles, and a closed-off front grille. It banners safety technology such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) cameras. An automatic spoiler shutter on the lower half of the fascia helps cool the high-voltage battery.

The sound-insulated cabin, according to HARI, is a Scandinavian-Living-Room-inspired affair, with “natural light from its panoramic electrochromic roof, with power-adjustable, ventilated, heated front seats with massage function and rear reclinable and ventilated passenger seats delivering tailored comfort on every journey.” Interior space is maximized via a 3,102-mm wheelbase.

The Volvo ES90 Ultra BEV is the first sedan of the brand to feature 800-volt EV architecture. This enables faster DC charging, and enhanced thermal efficiency “ensures a reliable and efficient electric driving experience, while a WLTP range of up to 700km provides credible long-distance capability, making the ES90 Ultra BEV an ideal choice for executive travel.”

On the other hand, the EX90 (P5.99 million) is a World Car Awards-winning model positioned as “more than an EV counterpart” of the similarly platformed XC90. The BEV’s Driver Understanding System was named by Time Magazine as one of 2024’s Best Inventions. The three-row, seven-seat family SUV also banners the Scandinavian Living Room interior philosophy along with a flat floor, FSC-certified backlit wood décor, and “sustainable, high-quality materials.”

The EX90 receives individually adjustable first- and second-row seats, cinema-style seating, power-folding rear seats, and USB-C ports in all rows — in addition to advanced LED lighting that “mimics natural sunlight,” four-zone climate control, and PM2.5 air purification. Numerous, generous storage underscores enhanced utility as well.

Safety comes by way of seven cameras, five radar units, and 12 ultrasonic sensors for comprehensive awareness of the road, obstacles, and other vehicles. “At its core, Next-Generation Pilot Assist provides Lane Keeping, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Navigation Support, enhancing situational awareness, reducing driver stress, and ensuring a safer, smoother, and more confident driving experience,” said HARI.

The EX90’s twin-motor AWD drivetrain promises a range of 624km, courtesy of a 111kWh high-voltage battery, and supports ultra-fast DC recharge. At peak charging (at 350kW), it can enable 10% to 80% state of charge in about 22 minutes. A 300kW (456 hp) powertrain produces 770Nm, letting the vehicle sprint from a standstill to 100kph in 5.9 seconds, onto an electronically limited top speed of 180kph. It has a towing capacity of 2,200kg.

“There is a growing confidence when it comes to EV adoption,” continued Ms. Perez-Agudo. “Whether we like it or not, the Philippines has to upgrade its infrastructure in order to also really become global. We cannot be left behind. We may be slow, but in time, we will be able to catch up. So I believe that electrification will happen… The end goal is to really go electric. But as I’ve said, it could take 10 years, 15 years. We’ll see.”

So, for now, HARI is taking the stance that consumers need to have a range of options in powertrains — from the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE), plug-in hybrids, to BEVs. “As I’ve said, it’s just a matter of time. Timing is key,” she concluded.

For more information, visit Volvo Cars Makati on Chino Roces Ave., call 0908-891-4286, or e-mail inquiry@volvocarsph.com to book a test drive.