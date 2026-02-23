KIA PHILIPPINES, a subsidiary of ACMobility, was recently recognized as the Regional Distributor of the Year at the 2026 Kia Global Distributors Convention held in Australia, marking the first time the Philippines has received the distinction.

“The achievement represents a significant milestone not only for the brand but also for the local automotive industry. The award honors the brand’s outstanding performance across key metrics, including sales volume, wholesale and retail growth rates, market share growth, and overall dealer capacity,” said Kia Philippines in a statement.

Kia Philippines Managing Director Jay Lopez declared, “This award is a strong validation of the hard work and collaboration of our entire Kia Philippines team and our dealer partners. Competing alongside top-performing markets globally and emerging as the Asia-Pacific winner reflects how far we have come as an organization. This achievement motivates us to keep pushing forward and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Out of five global regions (North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific) only one top subsidiary or distributor per region is selected for the award. Aside from the Philippines, the other countries awarded were the United States, Peru, Denmark, and Northern Iraq. The recognition underscores Kia Philippines’ position as the leading distributor in the APAC region and reinforces its strong momentum in delivering sustained growth and excellence.

For more information about the brand’s vehicle lineup, visit www.kia.com/ph or follow Kia Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.