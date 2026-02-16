Haval H9 aims high

1 of 5

GWM brings in new midsize SUV

By Pablo Salapantan

I’VE ALREADY gone on the record to say that the GWM Haval H9 is one of the best Chinese-made cars I’ve ridden and driven in recent memory. In a previous article on “Velocity,” I laid out just how impressive it was on one of the most challenging off-road experiences ever concocted. With that experience seared onto my memory forever, I’m happy to report that the very same car is now officially available in the Philippines.

GWM pulled out all the stops for the launch of the H9, which was done at the Lakehall in Sta. Elena. The guest list was also expansive, giving more a chance to see and experience the car.

Present during the event were representatives from GWM China headlined by GWM International Vice-President James Yang and local executives — underscoring just how important this release is. To refresh everyone’s memory, the GWM Haval H9 is a seven-seater diesel-sipping SUV that — in terms of size, capabilities, and features — directly challenges the players in the hotly contested three-row, midsize SUV segment. In other words, the H9 is going toe-to-toe with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Mitsubishi Montero, and Nissan Terra.

Powering the H9 is a very capable and smooth 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine that makes a very decent 186hp and 480Nm of torque. The transmission is a nine-speed automatic unit, and power is sent to all four wheels. Yes, this is a true off-road and on-road SUV. In terms of looks, the H9 displays a good blend of the familiar retro boxy profile with modern sculpted panels. Most would say it looks like some contemporary SUVs, but nobody can say it’s a copy. I’d say the H9 appears to have its own identity.

Inside, the GWM Haval H9 is a modern car through and through. It comes with supple leather-covered seats and soft touch panels everywhere — not to mention the customary technological features, such as a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 14-inch infotainment screen that also displays the feed from a 540-degree camera. You can pair your mobile device via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All of this comes at an astonishingly affordable price of just P1.928 million. GWM says that no other seven-seater 4×4 SUV that’s diesel-powered comes close to offering as much value as the H9.

It’s easy to dismiss the GWM Haval H9 as just another entry in a long line of Chinese-made products, but GWM Philippines Brand Head and Marketing Director Dax Avenido begs to disagree. He told us during the launch that the H9 “offers a rare combination of true 4×4 capability, premium features, and exceptional value.” Furthermore, he said that no other SUV in the same segment offers as much value as the H9.

Mr. Avenido was also keen to point out what makes GWM stand out compared to the other Chinese automakers. “GWM differentiates itself through a strong emphasis on engineering depth, long-term quality, and global competitiveness,” he asserted.