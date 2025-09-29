Wildin’ Out

1 of 6

The Ford Everest Wildtrak introduced at Island Conquest

By Pablo Salapantan

FORD IS CAPITALIZING on the hype and success of the Ford Everest with the launch of a highly anticipated variant, the Wildtrak.

Ford Philippines announced a few weeks ago that the Everest Wildtrak would be making its official debut. This comes after the brand sold the Wildtrak in limited numbers a few years ago. To formalize the launch, the company used the latest installment of the Ford Island Conquest recently held in SM Megamall as an occasion for the public to see the Wildtrak in the sheet metal for the first time.

The Wildtrak’s 4×2 and 4×4 variants now take over as top-of-the-line specimens in the Everest lineup. Predicated on Ford’s “Can’t Fake Tough” mantra, the Wildtrak bears new design cues as well: A unique grille with accent colors, Wildtrak-exclusive bumpers and fender flares in Bolder Grey, and a 3D “WILDTRAK” liftgate badge. Matrix LED headlamps with adaptive front lighting, 20-inch machined alloy wheels, dual recovery hooks, and a stand-off roof rail give the Everest Wildtrak a strong, premium stance. A panoramic moonroof completes the adventurous look — admitting more natural light and expansive views in every drive.

There is new orange stitching that complements the interior, along with Wildtrak badges found on the seats as well. According to the brand, the Wildtrak aesthetic ensemble is mainly for those looking for a more rugged and adventurous look compared to the “tamer” Titanium variants.

Powering the Everest Wildtrak are the familiar choices of engine and transmission pairings, with the 2.0L Turbo variant producing 170ps and 405Nm of torque. This mill is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission in the 4×2 version. For drivers seeking maximum performance, the 2.0L Bi-Turbo pushes output to 210ps and 500Nm, matched with a refined 10-speed automatic transmission in the 4×4.

One interesting feature about the 4×2 Wildtrak variant is that it’s the only 4×2 in the whole lineup that comes standard with advanced driver assistance system features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and many more.

Prices for the 2026 Ford Everest Wildtrak start at P2.379 million for the 2.0L Turbo 4×2 and P2.64 million for the 2.0L Bi-Turbo 4×4. Its exclusive colors include Luxe Yellow (limited units available), Blue Lightning, Absolute Black, Meteor Grey, and Snowflake White Pearl (for an additional P20,000). Every Everest Wildtrak comes standard with Ford’s five-year/150,000-km warranty, whichever comes first.