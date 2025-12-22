Lexus PHL breaks ground on sprawling 3S facility in Quezon City

1 of 2

LEXUS PHILIPPINES is set to expand its footprint with the opening of a new facility — to be called Lexus Quezon City Gallery. Set to rise along Sgt. Esguerra St. in Quezon City, the new location “is envisioned to embody the brand’s core values of craftsmanship, innovation and hospitality, and is designed to deliver truly amazing experiences at every touch point, fully embracing the spirit of omotenashi for its customers,” according to Lexus Philippines in a release.

Aimed to open in 2027, the Lexus Quezon City Gallery exterior will feature “sharp, tapered surfaces and clean linear geometries that reflect Lexus’ bold, forward-thinking approach to design.” In addition, meticulously selected materials and textures are set to highlight both local artistry and Japanese craftsmanship.

Said Lexus Philippines Chairman Alfred Ty in his speech at the recent groundbreaking ceremonies for the dealership, “We have grown from selling 172 units in 2009 to over 2,000 units annually today. With more than 12,000 Lexus vehicles now on Philippine roads, the strength of this market makes this the right time to expand.”

He added, “This location allows us to serve our customers with greater convenience and relevance. It also enables us to deliver an even better Lexus experience to a wider community, especially with more than 2,000 of our customers already residing in Quezon City alone.”

Expected to boast a total floor area of 12,700 sq.m. across four levels, with a mezzanine, the Lexus Quezon City Gallery is a 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility offering a full suite of after-sales services, including Lexus One, periodic maintenance, general services, and body and paint. This marks “a leap forward” for the Lexus brand in the Philippines as the first dealer network expansion in addition to the Lexus Manila Gallery which opened its doors last Nov. 6.

For more information, visit the Lexus website at lexus.com.ph or social media pages on Facebook and Instagram (@lexusph). The My-Lexus app is also available for both Android and iOS users to receive live updates and to access other premium services.