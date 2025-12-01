LATE LAST month, associates from the Cebu office of Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI) representing Honda Foundation, Inc. (HFI) visited affected families in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, Cebu. This is where 35 individuals unfortunately passed away and entire communities were submerged in floods. HFI donated a total of 20,160 1.5-liter bottles of drinking water to 1,680 families. Local residents and officials, headed by the Barangay Captain Martin Yungco, directly received the packages from HFI.

HFI and Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) President Rie Miyake said, “We at Honda are so saddened to hear that our fellow Filipinos in Cebu have been hit with another tragic calamity. We would like to reach out and offer our sympathies to all affected and sincerely hope that they are finally able to recover soon.”

Members of HFI include HPI, HCPI, Honda Parts Manufacturing, Corp. (HPMC), and Honda Trading Philippines Ecozone Corp. (HTPE). To learn more about HFI, contact (02) 8581-6700 to 6799 and 0917-578-8723.