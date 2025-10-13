On the Radar

1 of 5

UAAGI grows portfolio with NEV pickup marque

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

THE UNITED ASIA Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) recently added a new brand to its portfolio of mobility offerings: Radar (Riddara in some markets). The marque, owned by the Geely Auto Group, is known for its mid-size electric and plug-in hybrid pickups. “Our goal is to lead the charge in this growing segment,” said UAAGI Chairman Rommel Sytin in a statement. “We remain committed to meeting the evolving demands of Filipino motorists.”

China-headquartered Radar “has commanded over 50% of the NEV (new energy vehicle) pickup market since 2023, and continues to hold the distinction of being the number-one NEV pickup (there),” reported UAAGI. The brand is also growing its international network with presence in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Central America, and South America.

Two Radar models are now available in the Philippine market: the RD6 Econ battery electric vehicle (BEV) and the RD6 EM-P plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The former’s powertrain is said to produce a total of 381ps and 485Nm of torque — allowing acceleration from a standstill to 100kph in just 5.7 seconds. According to the brand, the RD6 Econ can attain a driving range of up to 443km. Maximum cargo capacity is one ton, with an optional front trunk (frunk) for added storage — adding to its appeal for commercial applications. The BEV has a 6.1-m minimum turning radius, 815-mm wading depth, and 1,765-mm truck bed which (according to the brand) is the longest among double-cab pickups in its segment.

On the other hand, the RD6 EM-P is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and an advanced dual-motor system, producing 218ps from the front motor and 245ps from the rear to deliver a power output of 463ps and 659Nm of torque. This PHEV boasts up to 82km of pure EV driving and a total cruising range of 1,000km.

Radar Philippines said the RD6 EM-P is geared more for the lifestyle market, with power outlets in the cargo bed and a panoramic sunroof in the cabin.

In an exclusive interview with “Velocity,” Radar Philippines Brand Head Franz Decloedt stated, “The market will have no choice but to (eventually) shift to (electrified options)” because it offers more of what customers look for in a pickup. “New energy pickups right now are more powerful, more torquey,” he said. “It can have the load capacity of traditional pickups (but are) more efficient because they’re electrified. (PHEVs are also) definitely more fuel-efficient — better than diesel (options).”

Another Radar advantage, according to the executive, is its affordability. “It’s quite unfortunate that there has been movement in the price (of pickup trucks) because of the lifting of exception in taxes of the traditional pickups. (These) have gotten more expensive by at least P200,000 — leaving a gap for the Filipino who usually buys his or her favorite pickup priced between P1.4 million to P1.8 million,” he explained. “That’s also most, 70%, of the market buying in that price segment. Becoming more expensive, (people) left that. We enjoy the exception in terms of the Hybrid Law and the EV Law (so) we are able to price a really well-specced battery electric vehicle.”

UAAGI will make Radar available nationwide, added Mr. Decloedt. “There is confidence (in) the dealership network. Our first dealership will be opening this October in North EDSA (Quezon City). We just signed up 10 locations in the areas of San Fernando (Pampanga), Calamba (Laguna), Cebu, Las Piñas, Otis, Quezon Avenue, to name some. We have seven more in the pipeline. I would think that by the end of 2025, five out of the 10 should be open already.”

Both RD6 models have three variants currently available for pre-order at introductory prices. The RD6 Econ 4×2 is priced at P1.358 million, the 4×2 (long bed) at P1.548 million, and the all-wheel drive (AWD) at P1.698 million. The RD EM-P 4×4 Comfort variant is at P1.658 million, Elite at P1.758 million, and Luxury at P1.898 million. Scheduling of test drives is now available via the brand’s official site (radarauto.ph), hotline 0917-552-4379, and in its soon-to-open authorized dealers.

All variants come with a five-year or 150,000-km bumper-to-bumper warranty, whichever comes first. The high-voltage battery is covered by a separate eight-year/200,000-km warranty. UAAGI is also offering three years of free roadside assistance to Radar owners.