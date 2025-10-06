Charging toward electric

1 of 3

‘Smart and sustainable’ Mercedes-Benz GLE PHEV now in the Philippines

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

MERCEDES-BENZ PHILIPPINES recently revealed its latest plug-in hybrid offering, the GLE 400e. Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine supplemented by an electric motor, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) delivers 252hp and 400Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz Philippines General Manager Maricar Parco said in a speech during the product’s recent reveal that the SUV offers “the best of both worlds: quiet, low-emission electric driving for the daily commute, paired with our range of traditional gas engine for longer trips. It’s a smart, sustainable solution that meets the needs of today’s modern driver without sacrificing the performance, safety, luxury that define Mercedes-Benz.”

The GLE 400e has an all-electric range of over 100km — and accepts a maximum alternating current (AC) charge of up to 11kW. Meanwhile, the German marque’s 4matic all-wheel-drive system promises improved traction across diverse road conditions.

In an exclusive interview with “Velocity,” Ms. Parco explained that the GLE 400e aligns with the vision of the brand and local distributor Inchcape Philippines (through IC Star Automotive, Inc.) “for the future of sustainable luxury mobility. We are continually introducing several variants of plug-in hybrid vehicles… to grow electrification. That is still the direction: that we continue to grow electrified vehicles.”

She added that PHEVs “have seen a better response,” based on the reception toward the brand’s previously launched vehicles. “The E-Class is currently sold out, as well as our GLC 350e. I’m quite confident that the GLE PHEV will also have the same response. At this point, I feel that plug-in hybrid (vehicles) will have faster growth than pure electric (ones) only because it is really a step forward to full electrification. As you know, our market does not have the infrastructure to support full electrification just yet (particularly) outside of Metro Manila.

“But still, we want to go out on weekend drives with family and all that. (The trend is) still toward new energy but plug-in hybrids will certainly have faster growth than other electrified vehicles as I see it in the short term.”

The executive added that the Mercedes-Benz EQ line of electric vehicles accounts for about 10% of its products sold, while 90% still feature the traditional internal combustion engine.

“It’s too early to tell, but if you look at industry figures, you really see that the new energy vehicle (market) is growing significantly,” Ms. Parco stated. According to “Driver of Change,” Inchcape’s global study on consumer sentiment toward consumer readiness for new energy vehicles (NEVs) and personal mobility, 82% of car buyers in the Philippines plan to purchase an NEV for purely environmental reasons — the highest number in Asia-Pacific.

“People want cleaner options but also seek answers on cost, charging, and long-time support,” Inchcape Philippines Country Head Alex Yap told guests at the vehicle’s launch. “This shift shows that demand for car ownership is rising and (customers are more open to) electrified vehicles as solutions that are practical and accessible. Inchcape’s role is to make that choice seamless and empowering for Filipinos. Together with Mercedes-Benz, we are taking another step toward sustainable, future-ready mobility. The Mercedes-Benz GLE plug-in hybrid shows how performance and responsibility can move forward together.”

The GLE 400e is priced at P5.79 million. It gets AMG Line touches such as a diamond grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, and multi-beam LED headlamps for maximum visibility. Safety features include the brand’s Pre-Safe proactive system that prepares occupants in the event of a collision and Active Brake Assist to prevent or mitigate accidents by monitoring surrounding traffic and automatically intervening when necessary.

Interior features include a Burmester surround sound system, an MBUX multimedia system with widescreen cockpit display, Artico man-made leather upholstery and Microcit microfiber, and electrically adjustable front and rear sets with memory function for the driver and front passenger for a more personalized experience.