‘E-luxe’ people mover

Zeekr brings in all-electric ‘luxury MPV’

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

LOCAL DISTRIBUTOR Autohub Group recently relaunched the Zhejiang, China-headquartered new energy vehicle marque Zeekr with the introduction of the Zeekr 009, a fully electric, luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MVP) — said to be the first of its kind in the Philippines.

Zeekr Philippines Principal and Autohub Group President Willy Tee Ten described the MPV as a vehicle that offers “power, innovation, and comfort… without compromising on luxury and safety. Zeekr has been known in the EV segment as (boasting) luxury, if not ultra-luxury. This is our chance to level-up the Filipino experience in electric vehicle rides.”

Two models are available in the market, the Executive six-seater and the Lounge seven-seater. The fully electric vehicle is equipped with a dual-motor drive system and can deliver 580kW (777hp) and 810Nm of torque. Acceleration time from a standstill to 100kph is a claimed 3.9 seconds. Meanwhile, its 108-kWh Li(NiCoMn)O2 battery provides up to 702km of range between charging sessions. According to the brand, the MPV provides a “first-class cabin experience” with Sofaro premium airline seats on the second row, a foldable table, and Nappa leather upholstery. All seats, including the first row, have electric massage functions.

Enhanced ride comfort comes from air suspension and the CCD Electromagnetic Vibration Reduction System, “minimizing road disturbances.” The Zeekr 009 gets a 15.05-inch touchscreen OLED display, a ceiling-mounted 17-inch OLED display for rear passengers, and a 30-speaker Yamaha surround system.

Safety features include seven air bags and a high-strength integrated rear aluminum structure.

Zeekr International Vice-Chief Marketing Officer Derek Peng, in town for the launch, reported on the company’s goals and achievements. According to him, the Chinese brand has sold more than 470,000 units in the past four years, and targets to sell 320,000 vehicles worldwide in 2025. “(The goal is to deliver) one million units to the global consumers annually by 2026,” he revealed. “(We want to make) Zeekr one of the world’s most respected luxury new energy car groups.

“The Zeekr 009… changed the luxury mobility experience of our consumers and as a luxury brand, we believe in tailor-making the 009,” he continued. “(Our) consumer-centric mindset (has led) to some very notable achievements, (such as) success in the Southeast Asian right-hand drive market where the 009 is the region’s first luxury MPV, surpassing 1,500 units in sales. In Hong Kong, China, it’s dominating as an all-electric luxury MPV since its debut last year in April and claimed the top-selling MPV position in April 2025.”

Both executives announced that the opening of the brand’s Bonifacio Global City showroom is scheduled this month. The launch also provided guests with the opportunity to preview the Zeekr 7X electric mid-size crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The Zeekr 009 seven-seater is priced at P4.199 million, while the six-seater costs P4.399 million. Autohub is offering a special introductory price of P3.999 million and exclusive down payment terms valid until the end of June.