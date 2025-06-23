Refreshed Mitsubishi Mirage G4 now here

1 of 8

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) recently rolled out the refreshed version of the popular subcompact sedan, the Mitsubishi Mirage G4. In a release, MMPC said that the “proven reliability” of the Mirage G4 has been demonstrated by its hefty contribution to the company’s annual sales volume. The model accounted for 26,313 units sold out of a total sales output of 89,124 units for MMPC. The first-quarter sales in 2025 marked a 13.4% increase from the same period last year with 6,785 vehicles sold.

According to the brand, the style and safety enhancements in the Santa Rosa, Laguna-assembled Mitsubishi Mirage G4 seek “to “elevate” the driving experience of this key model.

Headlining the sedan’s safety upgrades are hill start assist and active stability control as standard to “maintain optimal grip in challenging conditions” through the application of “precise braking force to the right wheel at the right time to prevent skidding.” These are added to the dual SRS air bags and anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution available in previous releases.

All three variants of the model now have 15-inch, machine-finished two-tone alloy wheels and LED projector headlights and taillights for improved visibility. The GLX CVT and GLS CVT variants have daytime running lights to enhance nighttime visibility.

The Mirage G4 is still equipped with the familiar 1.2-liter MIVEC engine and CVT transmission in MT for the GLX variant. Other features the vehicle has retained are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a 450-liter trunk. Additional features of the top-of-the-line GLS variant include a keyless operation system, remote key with trunk opener, backing-up camera, and automatic climate control.

Customers can select from four exterior colors: Titanium Gray Metallic, Red Metallic, Cool Silver Metallic, and White Solid — the last available via order basis. The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 GLX 1.2G MT is priced at P793,000, while the Mirage G4 GLX 1.2G CVT is at P841,000, and the CVT is sold for P937,000.

