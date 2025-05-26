Mazda PHL scales up pangolin protection advocacy

1 of 2

Endemic endangered species continues to get support

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

MAZDA PHILIPPINES is continuing its mission to associate its BT-50 Pangolin 4×4 pickup truck with the conservation of the endangered species endemic to the archipelagic province of Palawan.

Far from being just a marketing move, Mazda Philippines designated the vehicle as the mobility partner of the Katala Foundation, Inc. (KFI), a nongovernmental organization in Palawan that cares for threatened animals, including the Philippine Pangolin.

Mazda Philippines President and CEO Steven Tan recognized the work of German biologist Dr. Sabine Schoppe and KFI, which she established. “Their group is living every day of their lives to protect the pangolins,” the executive told media and key opinion leaders at a dinner the brand hosted for Dr. Schoppe. “That’s why when we learned of their cause, we said we will do whatever we can to help. So we did.”

Mr. Tan narrated to guests how Mazda Philippines discovered KFI’s use of an old Mazda pickup truck in its daily operations. To support their cause, the brand provided the group a new BT-50 pickup truck in 2020, and again in 2024.

Dr. Schoppe described the BT-50 as “not just a truck but a commitment to conservation.” She told guests, “The relationship we have is completely special because Steven and Mazda named the car after the pangolin.” She added that while other brands would name vehicles after certain animals “to show that it’s a tough car, they really don’t think about conservation.”

The biologist continued, “The BT-50 Pangolin was made because the (species) needed attention, conservation, and awareness. It (symbolizes) reliability and trust. It’s something we need if we do the work we do. We go out day and night, rain and shine, so we have to rely on the vehicle and that’s what we found in the BT-50. It’s a partnership that is a benefit for all of us and most especially for the pangolin.

She concluded, “So, thanks to Mazda Philippines, there is hope. And I hope many others will take this as an example. Maybe other businesses can get an idea from this.”

Along with the pangolin, KFI is focused on protecting the Philippine Cockatoo, Palawan’s forest turtle, porcupine, and hornbill, the Calamian Deer, and the Balabac chevrotain or pilandok, according to its site. The World Wildlife Crime Report 2024 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime ranked the pangolin as the second-most trafficked animal globally, after the rhinoceros.

The Mazda BT-50 pickup is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel engine that develops 190ps and 450Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Exclusive to the Pangolin Edition is Rough Terrain Mode that combines a shift-on-the-fly 4×4 system and electronic rear differential lock for challenging conditions. The pickup’s refreshed look features hexagon inserts on the front grille inside a black metallic signature wing and front skid plate, new LED headlamp cluster and LED fog lamp housing, and a redesigned front bumper with an integrated air curtain for improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Mr. Tan said Mazda Philippines will donate P1,500 to KFI for each BT-50 unit (any variant) sold from May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. It also provided Dr. Schoppe an opportunity to speak about their cause at its recent dealers’ night at the New World Hotel in Makati. She said that every purchase of the BT-50 Pangolin reflects the “commitment the dealer has, the buyer has, and we all have for conservation.” The Mazda BT-50 3.0L 4×4 AT Pangolin sells for P1.85 million while the BT-50 3.0L 4×2 AT is priced at P1.55 million.