How Jetour and Camille Prats found common ‘electric’ ground

The celebrity is now a proud Jetour Dashing i-DM owner and brand ambassador

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

SURELY, like many car browsers, celebrity and businesswoman Camille Prats looked into electric vehicles during her family’s search for their next ride. “I was impressed not only by the EV designs but also their features,” she tells “Velocity” in an exclusive e-mail interview. “My husband (VJ) and I (were) looking into electrified vehicles. In particular, we found the Jetour Dashing Lightning i-DM (intelligent dual motor) to be very appealing.”

The actress and television host acquired the SUV recently, and was additionally introduced as the new brand ambassador specifically for the aforementioned Jetour Dashing variant. Jetour Auto Philippines, Inc. (JAPI) formally forged the deal last Sept. 10, and Camille received her own unit of the i-DM, also known as the Dashing PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). The contract signing ceremonies were led by JAPI Managing Director Miguelito Jose and Marketing Director Cherry May De Los Santos.

“Camille reflects what every parent prioritizes in a home — qualities that can also be found in Jetour vehicles: safety, comfort, and convenience,” asserts Mr. Jose to “Velocity” in a phone interview. “Her vlog shows her audience how practical, modern, and aware of high tech she is. The Jetour Dashing Lightning i-DM exudes these same qualities.”

The executive continues: “Camille was impressed to learn that the vehicle has up to 1,000 kilometers of range, combining battery and gasoline resources. It demonstrates how practical the SUV is. There is good sound insulation inside, and it has a filtration system that protects the health of its occupants. It also boasts advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), its gearshift is on the steering column for added safety, and it features Jetour’s very famous voice control system: Hello, Jetour. We found commonalities. Camille is looking out for her family, while Jetour offers all the features families look for in vehicles.”

The Dashing PHEV, which can shift between electric and gasoline modes, is equipped with an electric motor and a traditional internal combustion engine. “Practicality is very important for moms, which is why I decided to jump on the EV bandwagon,” shares Camille, who has been in the industry for three decades. “Gas prices are unpredictable, so we highly considered trying out an electrified vehicle for its reliability, practicality, and efficiency. The space is also very generous, especially if you’re a mom running errands with your kids. The ride is very smooth and luxurious for its price.” The celebrity’s point of view is consistent with Jetour’s

#DriveBeyondBoundaries initiative that values sustainability, innovation, and driving beyond limitations.

According to the brand’s site, the Jetour Dashing Lightning i-DM delivers 545Nm of torque, with a standstill-to-100kph time of seven seconds. The PHEV’s system is 80% electric-driven, reducing fuel use, and offering cost savings.

In terms of the SUV’s features, Camille reveals that her “kids love the sunroof,” adding that her favorite features of the vehicle include “the all-in-one infotainment system (that) consolidates all the features in one place, including a cable-free charging station and the ‘Hello Jetour’ voice command.

“The design, the ride, and the high-tech features on the i-DM are truly impressive,” she shares with “Velocity.” “I was genuinely surprised to find that features typically found in expensive European luxury cars are now available at a reasonable price.”

