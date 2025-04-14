Fami-Li ties

1 of 4

Li Auto enters Philippine market with 2 SUVs

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

CHINESE AUTOMOTIVE manufacturer Li Auto selected the Philippines as its first Southeast Asian location for its strong family ties. “(It) aligns perfectly with our vision,” stated Stone Yu, chief executive officer of the brand’s official dealer HomeAuto, Inc., in a release. “They will appreciate the unique blend of luxury and technology that Li Auto offers. The local market presents a significant opportunity for us with its increasing awareness of electric vehicles and interest in modern technology.”

The brand is initially offering two plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sport utility vehicles (SUVs) locally: the five-seater Li L7 and six-seater full-size flagship model, the Li L9. “All our cars are family SUVs, and our designs have family users (in mind),” Home Auto, Inc. Marketing Director Emma Qiao told “Velocity” in an exclusive interview.

“We noticed that people here prefer larger SUVS, and ours perfectly target the premium sector. All in our product portfolio are SUVs. We’re focused on this position. Notice the halo lights in front of the vehicle? They are unbroken points, shaped like a hug for the family.”

The Li L7 reportedly has a combined driving range of 1,360km and a pure electric range of 286km, with the ability to go from zero to 100kph in 5.3 seconds. Power is rated at 330kW, torque at 620Nm.

The SUV’s spacious interior is designed to provide a “home-like experience” to passengers with features like electric footrests and a forward-moving front passenger seat that expands the second-row leg room to 1,160mm. A bed can be created by putting down and joining the first row with second row seats as well. The Li L7 comes in three models: Pro, Max, and Ultra — all equipped with the brand’s Magic Carpet Air Suspension Pro. The Pro variant will have the AD Pro Pilot assistance with 360-degree omni-directional sensing, while the Max and Ultra have the AD Max 3D digital sensor system.

The larger Li L9 has a driving range of 1,412km and a fuel tank of 65 liters. It is equipped with a 2.3-kW battery pack. Its Pro model is currently available, with an Ultra version to be offered in the future. The SUV has expansive three-row designs and a four-seat 16-point massage feature. There is a five-screen, three-dimensional interactive intelligent cockpit, and 4D immersive audio and video system. A Gen4 OLED screen is provided for the center console and the front passenger and rear seats.

Both SUVs are built on Li Auto’s advanced REEV (range-extended electric vehicles) platform that supports dual energy sources, with the range extender functioning as a generator to power up the battery without being the main power source.

According to Ms. Qiao, “Li” stands for “leading intelligence” that is experienced by passengers through its smart driving (features), technology, and comfortable interiors.

The executive added that construction is under way for its showrooms at the Bonifacio Global City and at the Mall of Asia. “We are looking for a third location. This year, we will (also) have four service centers. And we already have the spare parts (available).” And while the brand wasn’t a part of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), Ms. Qiao said Li Auto Philippines customers can look forward to displays in other malls in the metro.

Li Auto was founded in 2015, with sales reaching 500,508 vehicles in 2024, marking a 33.1% increase from the previous year.