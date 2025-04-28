Hongqi charges forward

1 of 5

New BEVs previewed; PHEVs set to arrive

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

ESTABLISHED IN 1958, Hongqi is known to be the oldest Chinese passenger car brand, once reserved only for high-ranking government officials. Today, the marque takes on the luxury automotive market.

Local Hongqi distributor EVOxTerra, Inc. launched two battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the Philippines: the EH7 sedan and the E-HS7 crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV). In an exclusive interview with “Velocity,” EVOxTerra President Rashid Delgado said the move aims to “really accelerate the transition from ICE (internal combustion engine) to new energy vehicles.”

He narrated, “When we first launched in October 2023, we had a more limited lineup, especially on new energy vehicles. We’ve been preparing for the launch of the next generation of BEVs, starting with these two new models. Later this year, we will follow with a lineup of PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), as well as, potentially, new BEVs.”

In a preview for members of the media and content creators, EVOxTerra presented the two new Hongqi offerings scheduled to be officially launched on May 27. The EH7 sedan is available as the 2WD Executive model that has a range of 501km and a zero-to-100kph time of 7.8 seconds, and the 4WD Flagship model that accelerates from standstill to 100kph in 4.2 seconds, and boasts a range of 640km.

Executive and Flagship models are also available for the E-HS7 SUV. The Executive’s maximum power is 253kW, with a range of 475km. The Flagship has 540km of range and peak power of 202 + 253 kW from its two motors. Twenty minutes of charging at maximum capacity can up the battery level from 10% to 80%, with a 600-km range.

According to EVOxTerra Product Planning Manager Kristoff Arcega, the new BEVs come in new designs, Level 2 autonomous driving, and five-star safety ratings secured in both China and Europe. A company release described the design updates to include “sleek external lines and improved internal architecture.” Driving information is provided via a 63-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD) in both vehicles.

Mr. Delgado said the latest models represent Hongqi’s “unwavering commitment to building (its) presence and offerings in the Philippine market (as well as providing) more sustainable future investments and new technology innovation with EVs and plug-in hybrids.” The executive added that the brand’s entry to the market was its first foray outside China — and happened earlier than its introduction in Europe last year. “We were kind of ahead of the game in terms of Hongqi’s global expansion,” he explained. “But since then, (Honqi) has (spent) a lot of marketing dollars to expand outside of China, to build the brand. So, we’re also trying to follow them in reinforcing and strengthening the brand.”

The “striking design” of Hongqi vehicles attracts customers, he maintained. “There is no question that it’s a Hongqi when you see it on the road. It’s really eye-catching, and really draws attention. And then complementary (to that) is the technology and innovation behind it, as well as the heritage.”

The brand presently has four locations in Metro Manila, including its flagship dealership in Bonifacio Global City and near Manila Bay at the Four E-Com Center North Tower Seaside Boulevard. Mr. Delgado reported that Hongqi is also part of a multi-brand showroom in Alabang until they find a more permanent showroom in the area “hopefully by this year.” A partnership with BJ Mercantile, distributor of Scania trucks, is expected to result in a fourth location, this time in Quezon City. “We are also talking to various groups in the north, as well as the Visayas and Mindanao for expansion.(With) the four dealers in Metro Manila and these areas, I think we will — more or less — have all bases covered. We will also look at other strategic locations in the country.”

Aside from distributing EVs, EVOxTerra, Inc. is simultaneously building an ecosystem that offers brand-agnostic charging infrastructure, said its president. The company’s EVOxCharge platform can also run on different chargers. “We’re setting up our own charging network (and are) working with partners who own facilities and also want to put up chargers in their commercial establishments, office buildings, condominiums, as well as for home installation for customers of our brand,” said Mr. Delgado. EV owners of any brand can visit the EVOxTerra EV Lifestyle and Service Center in Western Bicutan, Taguig to access its 10-slot EV charging station. A showroom of EVOxTerra lineup from brands like Bestune, Weltmeister, and BAW is also the vicinity.