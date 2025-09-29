Hybrid Porsche 911 Carrera GTS models now available

1 of 3

THERE ARE few vehicles accorded the same reverence as the iconic Porsche 911.

Eight generations of the two-door, rear-engine vehicle have cycled since the model emerged as a replacement for the so-called 356 in 1963.

Throughout the years, the 911 has epitomized, in a way, the concept of changing by staying the same. While largely retaining its signature profile and fascia, the sports car has gone through an evolution inside and out.

Now in the Philippines is the once-improbable but now very real electrified 911 Carrera GTS (also known as the T-Hybrid or turbocharged hybrid). Derived from Porsche’s experience in motorsports, its electrified powertrain submits 544hp and 610Nm. Two versions — a rear-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive — are available.

The powertrain is comprised of an electric exhaust turbocharger (or eTurbo), a high-output drive battery, and an electric motor integrated into Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. At its heart is a newly developed 3.6-liter six-cylinder boxer engine.

An electric motor is affixed onto the eTurbo — located between the compressor and turbine wheel. “The electric motor spins the turbine shaft directly connected to it, instantaneously providing full boost pressure regardless of engine speed,” said Porsche Philippines in a release. This is something we experienced for ourselves recently via a drive in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The driver benefits from nearly instantaneous torque without the usual lag associated with turbocharged mills.

“The T-Hybrid system really eliminates the lag. What we’ve got is a three-part system: a 1.9-kWh lightweight battery in the front, an electric motor inside the transmission supplies some 54hp, and an electric turbo delivers an additional 15hp. The engine itself submits 475hp. Combined, that’s 544hp,” shared Porsche Asia-Pacific Head of PR and Communications Brendan Mok during the aforementioned drive in Thailand.

On the proving ground of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Porsche reported that the GTS T-Hybrid slashed a hefty 8.7 seconds off the time of the older GTS, completing a lap in seven minutes, 16.93 seconds.

In addition, the eTurbo can recover up to 11kW of electrical energy to charge the high-output battery or power the electric motor in the PDK. “The setup removes the need for a second turbocharger and a traditional wastegate, streamlining the new 911 Carrera GTS’s turbocharging system,” continued the release. “A permanently excited synchronous motor in the PDK is coupled directly to the crankshaft via a dual-mass flywheel, saving weight and ensuring immediate assistance to the engine.” During braking or coasting, up to 40kW of energy can be fed to the high-output battery.

In terms of performance, the 911 Carrera GTS can speed from a standstill to 100kph in just three seconds — on the way to a top speed of 312kph. — Kap Maceda Aguila