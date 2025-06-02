The magnificent 7

1 of 7

Award-winning models unveiled in ‘World of Supercars’

PGA CARS, the exclusive Philippine partner of Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, and Bentley, held last weekend at its Bonifacio Global City showroom its “World of Supercars” showcase.

No less than seven award-winning, top-tier models across the distributor’s four brands marked their Philippine debut at the show.

Porsche displayed the new 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Turbo 50 Years. The 911 Carrera GTS — the 2025 World Performance Car of the Year — is equipped with a performance-oriented hybrid power plant consisting of electric motors inside the turbocharger and the PDK transmission, a high-output drive battery, and a new 3.6-liter boxer engine that makes 541hp and 610Nm of torque.

The 911 Turbo 50 Years, meanwhile, celebrates half a century of the iconic 911 Turbo. Limited to 1,974 units — in reference to the year the original 911 Turbo was released — this anniversary model blends historic design cues with modern performance. The car is based on the current-generation 911 Turbo S, also a World Performance Car of the Year winner. It’s powered by a 3.7-liter twin-turbo boxer engine producing 650hp and 800Nm of torque.

For its part, Audi showcased its latest Audi Sport-developed flagship models — the new RS e-tron GT Performance and RS Q8 Performance. Both models feature substantial upgrades to their power plant, suspension, and exterior elements.

The all-electric RS e-tron GT Performance, as the top-spec version of the e-tron GT that won World Performance Car of the Year, is the most powerful production Audi to date. Its dual electric motors produce 925hp and a staggering 1,027Nm of torque.

Holding the Nürburgring lap record for production SUVs, the RS Q8 Performance comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 640hp and 850Nm of torque. It is also fitted with plenty of RS-specific chassis components and cabin features.

For Lamborghini, serving as its crowd-drawer is the Urus SE. The first plug-in hybrid version of the brand’s super SUV is a “Best Cars” titleholder as recognized by prestigious German publication Auto Motor und Sport. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that is complemented by an electric motor generates 800hp and 950Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Urus ever.

Meanwhile, Bentley completes its plug-in hybrid range in the Philippines with the debut of the fourth-generation Continental GT. It comes equipped with the Ultra Performance Hybrid system that, together with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, offers 782hp and 1,000Nm of torque. The new Continental GT is Auto Motor und Sport’s Best Cars for 2025.

Bentley’s new Bentayga plug-in hybrid joins the new Continental GT at the show. The ultra-luxury SUV is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine and an electric motor that, combined, create 462hp and 700Nm of torque. The Bentayga was named “Luxury SUV of the Year” by leading UK automotive publication 4×4 Magazine upon its launch.

With the “World of Supercars,” PGA Cars not only reaffirms its leadership in the luxury auto segment, it also curates an experience that reflects the superlative stature of Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, and Bentley.