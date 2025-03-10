THE LUXURIANT Automotive Group, Inc., exclusive distributor of Great Wall Motor (GWM) in the Philippines, recently announced the formal appointment of Dax Avenido as its brand head and marketing director.

With more than two decades of experience in auto companies, Mr. Avenido is “expected (to steer) the company’s marketing efforts toward a more strategic and comprehensive direction that will drive the brand to new heights, challenging the competition,” according to a company release.

Mr. Avenido will report directly to GWM Philippines President Ruben Tan who said, “We (in the company) believe that there is so much potential to explore in the Philippine market. The brand is growing, and our vehicle lineup is expanding to cater to the everyday needs of our Filipino customers. With Dax in the driver’s seat of our brand and marketing initiatives, I am confident that GWM will be supported by passionate team members with prominent backgrounds and extensive knowledge to help explore this potential and contribute to the successful performance of our company.”

The brand maintained that it remains optimistic about the first half of 2025 “with an expert on board to help fulfill the company’s vision of becoming a strong player in the automotive industry under the Chinese car segment.”