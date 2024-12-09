THE MARRIOTT Grand Ballroom at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City will be the venue of “The Grand Countdown to 2025,” a New Year’s Eve party that will feature the performance of celebrities Angeline Quinto, Jed Madela, Bamboo, and Bini.

Jetour Auto Philippines, Inc. (JAPI), the official event partner of Newport World Resorts for this event, will cap the countdown to 2025 with a grand raffle of two brand-new Jetour vehicles for two lucky audience members. Up for grabs is a Dashing compact crossover and a T2 4×4 SUV.

The Jetour Dashing is one of the pioneering vehicles when the brand began its operations in the Philippines in March 2023, and remains one of JAPI’s best-selling models. It features an ultra-modern design, high-tech features, luxurious interior amenities, and powerful yet efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. The vehicle has been a favorite choice of young, passionate, and upwardly mobile individuals who maintain active lifestyles for themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, the T2 has been earning raves as a solid SUV that’s “ready to play, and play hard in any urban and outdoor setting.” The T2’s 2.0-liter Kunpeng TGDI gasoline-powered engine mated to the Magna 7DCT third-generation wet dual-clutch transmission with intelligent execution system generates up to 254hp and 390Nm. Managing the four-wheel-drive system is the XWD Intelligent 4WD. The Jetour T2 is available in Beyond, Terrain, and Terminator variants.

As part of JAPI’s ongoing partnership with Newport World Resorts, the latest Jetour models are also currently on display at strategic locations of the Newport World Resorts complex. Visitors and guests of Newport World Resorts now have the chance to get an up-close look at Jetour models.