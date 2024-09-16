SUZUKI PHILIPPINES is offering the new XL7 Hybrid and Ertiga Hybrid GLX AT with one month of amortization lopped off until Dec. 31, 2024 — at any Suzuki dealership nationwide.

This offer is available to customers who opt for a financing plan with a 20% down payment and a 60-month term through any participating bank. The first scheduled monthly amortization will be waived — allowing buyers to commence with payments on the second month and continue until the 60th month.

Participating banks are BDO Unibank, Bank of Commerce, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Bank Savings, EastWest Banking Corp., Maybank Philippines, Philippine National Bank (PNB), Philippine Savings Bank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., Security Bank Corp., and Sterling Bank of Asia.

Suzuki Philippines said that all financing plans are subject to bank approval, and prices do not include freight and handling fees for provincial dealers. Additionally, company and fleet customers are not eligible for this offer.

For more information, visit any authorized Suzuki Auto dealership nationwide or check out http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/. For updates, go to the Suzuki Auto Philippines page (https://www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPH), follow https://x.com/suzukiautoph, or @suzukiautoph on Instagram.