ASTARA PHILIPPINES, which distributes the GAC, JMC, and Peugeot brands in the country, announced the appointment of Arlan Reyes as the brand head for JMC and Peugeot.

Mr. Reyes, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, will spearhead brand operations for JMC, the most recent addition to Astara’s portfolio. He will oversee the brand’s coming launch and direct its business operation strategies, in addition to initiatives for Peugeot.

Said Astara Philippines Managing Director Raoul Picello, “We are thrilled to welcome Arlan to the Astara family. His rich experience and proven track record in the motoring industry make him the ideal leader for JMC and Peugeot under Astara Philippines. We look forward to achieving new milestones together and further solidifying our position as a key player in the automotive sector.”

In a release, Astara Philippines said it is steadfast in its commitment to provide exceptional vehicles and services to the Filipino customer, and the recent appointment of Mr. Reyes “yet again underscores its determination to be the distributor of choice by prominent automotive brands.”

Mr. Picello added, “Our new executive leadership team is integral to our enduring strategy designed to strengthen our standing as a prominent player in the local automotive landscape. We’ve achieved remarkable success during our initial two years in the country, and our unwavering passion propels us toward even greater heights in 2023.”